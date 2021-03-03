TODAY |

Aussie Glenn Maxwell destroys seat as he smashes 28 runs off one Black Caps over in Wellington T20 clash

Source:  1 NEWS

Aussie big-hitter Glenn Maxwell destroyed an empty seat as he teed off in the Wellington T20 against the Black Caps tonight.

Maxwell was in destructive form, smashing 28 runs off one Jimmy Neesham over.

Maxwell was literally in destructive form as he smashed 28 runs off one Jimmy Neesham over.

One of the lusty blows smashed a hole in one of the Sky Stadium seats as Maxwell rained sixes down.

He was eventually dismissed for 70 runs off just 31 balls, bludgeoning eight fours and five sixes over the boundary.

Captain Aaron Finch also returned to form, posting 69 runs off 44 balls.

Australia reached a total of 208-4, which will be a tough ask for the Black Caps to chase down in the second innings.

