Aussie firebrand quick James Pattinson banned for Pakistan Test after abuse in 'jest'

AAP
Australian firebrand James Pattinson has apologised for a "heat of the moment" Sheffield Shield sledge that has cost him any chance of a berth in the first Test.

The Victorian quick on Sunday accepted a one-game suspension, pleading guilty after being reported by umpires for personal abuse of a Queensland player at the MCG last week.

The level-two breach followed two level-one breaches in the past 12 months.

It's understood the comments were meant in jest but, in accepting his punishment on Sunday, Pattinson said there was no excuse for his behaviour.

"I made a mistake in the heat of the moment," he said.

"Straight away I realised I was in the wrong and I apologised immediately, both to the opponent and to the umpires.

"I have done the wrong thing and accept the penalty.

"I'm gutted to miss a Test match, but the standards are there for a reason and the fault is mine."

Pattinson appeared in a battle with Mitchell Starc to join Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins in the pace battery, with an all NSW bowling attack now set to take on Pakistan.

Test captain Tim Paine said Pattinson had "let himself and the group down".

"It's unfortunate, doesn't sit with our values and he knows and understands that," he said.

"Missing a Test match, potentially is a hard thing to deal with but he'll learn from it and come back from it.

Cricket Australia's head of integrity and security Sean Carroll said suspension was the only course of action.

"We have a duty to uphold the highest standards of behaviour and the action taken in this matter demonstrates that," he said.

"On this occasion, James acknowledges he fell short of that expectation."

James Pattinson. Source: Photosport
