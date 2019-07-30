TODAY |

Aussie cricket great envious of modern-day players who'll compete in new Test Championship

AAP
More From
Cricket
Black Caps

Thursday will mark the start of an eagerly-anticipated Ashes series but also the World Test Championship, a concept that has elicited some envy in cricket great Steve Waugh.

Rather than use a rankings system to determine the best side in the world, nine Test teams will now contest a total of 71 matches across 27 series during the next two years.

The two teams with the most points, which are accrued from every single game, will then square off in a 2021 final that is expected to be held at Lord's in June.

Waugh, who has long stressed the importance of funding and prioritising Test cricket, is thrilled to see the International Cricket Council's attempt to ensure every red-ball contest has context.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Coach Gary Stead admitted some players questioned the additions but now they’ve seen them, love it. Source: 1 NEWS

The legendary batsman, who captained an Australia outfit that won a staggering 16 consecutive Tests, admitted he would have loved to have taken part in a Test final at the home of cricket.

"Test cricket really needs this ... I played for 18 years and many people said we were the No.1 Test side in the world, but I think unless you hold up a trophy or you can get to that final game then you're not really sure," he said.

"For any team to play in that sort of game at one of the great grounds of the world, that's something you would have aspired to.

"As a team, our players really liked the big moments, the series where they were playing one versus two, where you knew the second-best team and trying to take your title.

"That brought the best out of the team, so definitely would have loved to be a part of that."

Waugh was speaking at Edgbaston, the same venue where he first collected the ICC's mace (awarded to the world's top-ranked team) back in 2001.

Australia's current skipper Tim Paine also praised the launch of the Championship, describing it as a "fantastic initiative".

"We love playing Test cricket. It's the pinnacle for us, remains hugely popular in Australia and we're fortunate that it enjoys great support at home," Paine said.

The Ashes remain incredibly well followed in both England and Australia but Test cricket is otherwise largely played in front of increasingly smaller crowds.

The advent of multiple lucrative Twenty20 leagues has many administrators fearing whether the longest format will remain commercially viable in the future for some boards.

Specsavers Test Match, Lord's Cricket Ground, London, England 26/7/2019 England vs Ireland England players celebrate the wicket of Andrew Balbirnie of Ireland Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Alex Davidson
The World Test Championship will a 2021 final that is expected to be held at Lord's in June. Source: Photosport
More From
Cricket
Black Caps
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:15
The Black Cap has seemingly put some the pain from the World Cup behind him.
Martin Guptill breaks hotel room window in extraordinary T20 innings for Worcestershire
2
Kelsey Browne was hoping for some encouragement from Rob Wright but all she got was some harsh truths.
Camera catches Aussie netball star getting blasted by coach during frank discussion - 'I can't give you a positive when you're not doing it'
3
Hurricanes' Jordie Barrett in action during the 2019 Investec Super Rugby game between Hurricanes vs Crusaders, Westpac Stadium, Wellington, Friday 29th March 2019. Copyright Photo: Raghavan Venugopal / © www.Photosport.nz 2019
Clause in Jordie Barrett's contract that will allow him to switch Super Rugby clubs not unique, NZR says
4
1 NEWS
Japan winger dives to secure cheeky chipped kick and score against stunned Fiji
5
Paddon was knocked off the course by a stray rock in Finland.
Dashcam captures moment Hayden Paddon's practice run comes to chaotic end in high speed crash
MORE FROM
Cricket
MORE
02:54
Coach Gary Stead said the team is ready to change formats and embark on a new campaign.

Black Caps 'proud' of World Cup run but 'moving forward' with new Test Championship
00:27
Coach Gary Stead admitted some players questioned the additions but now they’ve seen them, love it.

Revealed: Black Caps new Test kits feature names and numbers on the back
02:27
The 15-man squad hope to make the most of the spinner-friendly conditions.

Four spinners: Black Caps make bold selection choices for tour of Sri Lanka
Bowler Trent Boult goes back to his mark as umpire Kumar Dharmasena signals six runs off a Ben Stokes deflection (a boundary plus two runs) in the final moments of the Cricket World Cup 2019 Final between England and New Zealand at Lord's. Photo: Graham Morris (Tel: +44(0)7860 202920 Email: sales@cricketpix.com) 14/07/19

ICC defend umpire's incorrect call that gave England extra run in World Cup final