Aussie coach defends Steve Smith from accusations he mocked English bowler after Ashes win

Australian cricket coach Justin Langer has had to down play some controversy on the eve of the fifth Ashes Test.

Langer has come forward and denied batsman Steve Smith mocked English rival Jack Leach when he was celebrating winning the series on Sunday.

Smith was photographed with a pair of glasses like those worn by the England bowler.

The Australians were reportedly frustrated at Leach wasting time, pausing play on a number of occasions to clean his specs.

But Langer said Smith was actually teasing former Australian opener Chris Rogers.

“Experience tells you when you’re doing well, people try and pick holes in you,” Langer said.

“That’s okay. That’s life – I was there, I know the truth, they were talking about Chris Rogers who was here four years ago and that’s actually the truth of it.