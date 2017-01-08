TODAY |

Aussie Chris Lynn smashes highest score in T10 history

AAP
Chris Lynn has scored the highest individual score in T10 League history with an unbeaten 91.

The Australian star fell just nine run shorts of becoming the first centurion in the three-year existence of the Abu Dhabi-based competition.

Lynn's 30-ball innings at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Monday included nine fours and seven sixes as Maratha Arabians scored 138 from their 10 overs.

They won the game against Team Abu Dhabi by 24 runs.

"Obviously when you get a bit closer you want to get [to a hundred]," 29-year- old Lynn said.

"But the guy at the other end was hitting boundaries as well.

"So to get 138 on that wicket was a really good job."

Englishman Alex Hales previously held the record for the highest individual score in T10, recording an unbeaten 87 from 32 balls last year.

Chris Lynn Source: Photosport
