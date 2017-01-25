 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


Aussie bowler Joe Mennie suffers brain injury after Big Bash training

share

Source:

AAP

Joe Mennie has returned to hospital after scans revealed he suffered minor bleeding on the brain and a fractured skull after being struck in the head at training with BBL side the Sydney Sixers.

Fast bowler Mennie was initially thought to have escaped serious injury after being felled on Monday night at the Gabba.

Joe Mennie of Australia celebrates taking the wicket of Hashim Amla of South Africa during the fifth One Day International cricket match between South Africa and Australia at Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town on 12 October 2016 ©Chris Ricco/BackpagePix

Joe Mennie of Australia celebrates taking the wicket of Hashim Amla of South Africa during the fifth ODI cricket match between South Africa and Australia at Newlands Cricket Ground.

Source: Photosport

He was taken to hospital in Brisbane for observation and discharged.

But the 28-year-old has returned to hospital as a precaution, Cricket Australia chief medical officer John Orchard said.

"Joe was reviewed by a Cricket Australia doctor on Tuesday and had some scans performed that revealed a small fracture and associated minor brain bleed," Orchard said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Whilst this is a serious injury, Joe is feeling well.

"We believe that this is a stable injury and will not require surgery.

"As a precautionary measure, Joe has been admitted to hospital for observation and will continue to be assessed by a neurosurgeon to determine best course of action."

Mennie was preparing for Wednesday's semi-final against Brisbane Heat when he was struck.

Sixers veteran Brad Haddin described the incident as "scary".

"He was bowling in the nets and (batsman) Michael Lumb got hold of one straight back and he's followed through and got him in the head," Haddin told Sky Sports Radio yesterday.

Mennie, who made his Test debut for Australia against South Africa in November, joined the Sixers in April following three summers with Hobart.

He has played just twice for the franchise this season, most recently against the Hurricanes in Sydney on December 23.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:09
1
Adams and his Thunder teammates are training at the Smoothie King Centre in New Orleans preparing to take on the Pelicans.

Watch: Kiwi NBA star Steven Adams shows off his range, draining one-handed three-pointer

00:32
2
You've probably heard a few versions, and it seems anything goes with the man himself.

'Just go with the flow' - Black Cap Colin de Grandhomme has no idea how we should say his name


00:18
3
After being two sets up against Jo-Wilfred Tsonga the Swiss star narrowly missed a ball-kid with a wayward shot.

Watch: Aussie Open ball-kid shows great evasion skills and reflexes to avoid Stan Wawrinka shot

4
Hurricanes' Nehe Milner-Skudder (L) is tackled by Crusaders' captain Kieran Read during the Super Rugby Hurricanes v Crusaders rugby match at the Westpac Stadium in Wellington on Saturday the 2nd of May 2015. Photo by Marty Melville / www.Photosport.co.nz

Nehe Milner-Skudder signs with Hurricanes and NZ Rugby for another three years

01:42
5
Breakfast's Brodie got Colin de Grandhomme and Jeet Raval to give young Auckland cricketers quite a surprise.

'Some of them have fallen over they're so excited'- kids hit the deck as Black Caps turn up for their practice

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday

The 1 NEWS at Midday bulletin, live streamed weekdays from midday.

MetService's Georgina Griffiths says we can expect 'more windows to enjoy the barbeque and the beach in the next two or three weeks'.

Opinion: Moving summer holidays is a great idea - but it will never happen

Luke Appleby writes that there are just too many things to deal with for the idea to ever move into action.

04:35
To be fair to them, James Rolleston and Dean O'Gorman have a good reason.

Stars of Goodbye Pork Pie remake haven't seen the original, but promise new movie is 'still very much a NZ film'

To be fair to them, James Rolleston and Dean O'Gorman have their reasons.

The United Future leader has penned an open letter to US President Donald Trump.

'Dear Mr President' - Peter Dunne's epic open letter to Donald Trump will stop you in your tracks

Muldoon "paled alongside you. And it has taken us only a generation to get over the damage he wrought".

01:41
The image of Donald Trump signing an anti-abortion executive order has sparked huge reaction, our US Correspondent reports.

Trump men-only photo 'exactly what women's protest march was all about'

The image of Donald Trump signing an anti-abortion executive order has sparked huge reaction, our US Correspondent reports.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ