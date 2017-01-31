 

Aussie batsmen to learn from Marcus Stoinis' incredible batting display

AAP

Marcus Stoinis has showed Australia's inexperienced batting order the blueprint to succeed in their ODI series against New Zealand.

The tourists' dramatic six-run loss to the Black Caps in Auckland on Monday had plenty of fodder for both optimistic and pessimistic Australian cricket fans.

There was a woeful collapse of 58-6 that seemingly ruined Australia's hopes of reaching their target of 287.

But an extraordinary comeback followed, with Stoinis finishing 146 not out as he threatened to deliver Australia victory in the three-match series opener.

Stoinis struck 11 sixes, which would have been an Australia record if not for Shane Watson clearing the rope 15 times in an ODI against Bangladesh in 2011.

Footage of those blows dominated TV highlight reels on either side of the Tasman, but it was the allrounder's patience that coach Darren Lehmann stressed to his charges while reviewing the defeat.

Stoinis was on 37 after facing 60 deliveries then hammered 90 runs worth of boundaries to slice Australia's required run-rate in half.

"He took his time early, played good cricket shots. Then when he was in, he made it look easy at the end," Sam Heazlett said, having made his debut in the Eden Park thriller.

"We can take that as a bit of a blueprint for the next game.

"We went over the game (with Lehmann). I guess everyone just didn't execute their shots as well as they would have liked.

Australian batsman Marcus Stoinis celebrates his century. International One Day Cricket. New Zealand Black Caps v Australia. Chappell–Hadlee Trophy, Game 1. Eden Park Monday 30 January 2017 © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

Australian batsman Marcus Stoinis celebrates his century against NZ at Eden Park, Auckland.

Source: Photosport

"But Stoiny batted amazingly well. It was good to see him really set an example for what the rest of the guys can do in the next couple of matches."

New Zealand coach Mike Hesson was one of many left in disbelief by Stoinis' knock.

"I don't think anyone expected him to play like Superman," Hesson said.

"He obviously didn't have a great Big Bash with the bat, he hadn't had any significant innings in international cricket.

"But we knew from IPL, from previous BBLs, what he was capable of - well, perhaps not to that degree though."

Australia, who are without gun batsmen Steve Smith, David Warner and Usman Khawaja, will attempt to level the series in Napier tomorrow. The final game will be hosted in Hamilton on Sunday.

"Just play better cricket shots," Heazlett said of what Australia's batsmen must focus on.

"The batters went out there trying to be patient and wait for the right ball but it didn't work out.

"Every batsman might have their own idea and their own plans going into the next game, it (batting) is a bit individual."

