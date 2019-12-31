TODAY |

Aussie batsman's head 'too big' for replacement helmet after horrifying hit

Source:  1 NEWS

Last night's Big Bash League clash between the Melbourne Stars and Hobart Hurricanes was delayed in bizarre circumstances, with all-rounder Marcus Stoinis' head too big as he needed a replacement helmet.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Marcus Stoninis' big scone caused some issues for his Melbourne Stars teammates. Source: SKY

With the Stars chasing in a rain shortened match, Stoinis was struck on the grill by Hobart quick Riley Meredith, quickly getting up to assure he was unharmed.

However, with his helmet now unusable, the sheer size of Stoinis' head proved to be a stumbling block, with none of his teammates able to offer up a replacement.

After minutes of searching, teammate Ben Dunk finally offered up his own helmet, seeming to do the job as Stoinis resumed his innings.

The Stars would complete their run chase, reaching 55/3 before rain arrived once again, the Melbourne side victorious thanks to the Duckworth-Lewis method.

The win means the Stars sit second to the Adelaide Strikers on the Big Bash League standings, with three wins from their first four games.

Cricket
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:15
Steven Adams' ridiculous save sets up teammate as OKC earn last-gasp win over Raptors
2
'I couldn't do it without Tash' - Sir Steve Hansen hails wife after being recognised in New Year Honours
3
Nine All Blacks, Israel Folau picked in Wales Online 'team of the decade'
4
'My name's still Noels' - Dame Noeline Taurua coming to terms with new honour
5
Steve Hansen and Noeline Taurua among those to receive title of Sir and Dame in New Year Honours
MORE FROM
Cricket
MORE

'Constitution of a lemonade sandwich' - Black Caps ridiculed by Aussie press after Boxing Day hiding
00:14

Black Caps taking inspiration from Tom Blundell's MCG century

Black Caps call up Will Somerville into third Test squad
00:15

NZ slump to 248-run defeat in Boxing Day Test after Tom Blundell's historic century