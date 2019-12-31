Aussie batsman's head 'too big' for replacement helmet after horrifying hit

Last night's Big Bash League clash between the Melbourne Stars and Hobart Hurricanes was delayed in bizarre circumstances, with all-rounder Marcus Stoinis' head too big as he needed a replacement helmet.

With the Stars chasing in a rain shortened match, Stoinis was struck on the grill by Hobart quick Riley Meredith, quickly getting up to assure he was unharmed.

However, with his helmet now unusable, the sheer size of Stoinis' head proved to be a stumbling block, with none of his teammates able to offer up a replacement.

After minutes of searching, teammate Ben Dunk finally offered up his own helmet, seeming to do the job as Stoinis resumed his innings.

The Stars would complete their run chase, reaching 55/3 before rain arrived once again, the Melbourne side victorious thanks to the Duckworth-Lewis method.