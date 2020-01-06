TODAY |

Aussie batsman raises $1750 for bushfire victims with Big Bash century

A typically destructive D'Arcy Short century has piloted Hobart Hurricanes to an eight-run win over Perth Scorchers in their BBL clash at Optus Stadium.

Hobart's D'Arcy Short pledged $250 for every six he hits in the tournament, so will be coughing up plenty after hitting seven last night. Source: SKY

Short blasted seven sixes in an unbeaten 103 off 70 balls, driving Hobart to 2-180 after the visitors won the toss and elected to bat.

The innings means Short will donate $1750 to the victims of the ongoing Australian bushfires, he along with several other stars pledging $250 for every six they hit in the tournament.

Short was dropped five times before reaching his century - the first by any batsman for the season - with a six off the final ball of the innings.

"It's always good to do well against your mates and have something over them for a bit," Short said of his West Australian teammates.

"I was feeling a bit scratchy to start with, and at the start of the season, but I'm feeling good now."

Short's ton made him just the fourth batsman, alongside Luke Wright, Usman Khawaja and Craig Simmons, to post multiple BBL centuries.

The leading run-scorer in the previous two BBL seasons, Short unleashed late in the innings as the Hurricanes plundered 76 runs off the final five overs.

Opening partner Caleb Jewell chipped in with 25 and Ben McDermott finished 20 not out.

