 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


Auckland's Mark Chapman smashes T20 century against Canterbury

share

Source:

SKY

The left-hander clubbed his way to 101 from just 58 balls.
Source: SKY

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
Day 2 of the 2016 ASB Classic Mens. ASB Tennis Centre, Auckland, New Zealand. Tuesday 12 January 2016. Copyright Photo: Chris Symes / www.photosport.nz

Rain halts opening day of ASB Classic

00:18
2
The star batsman is yet to feature this summer due to a hamstring injury.

Martin Guptill returns to Black Caps for Pakistan ODI series

00:24
3
The Kiwi star couldn't save his side from a 116-113 loss to Dallas.

Watch: Steven Adams finishes off lethal breakaway dunk as OKC fall to Mavericks

00:27
4
City scraped a 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace thanks to their goalkeeper.

Last minute penalty save keeps Manchester City's unbeaten run alive

5

'I do have ambitions to play at a World Cup' - Steven Luatua hints at 2023 All Blacks return

00:38
The witness arrived at the scene to see the light plane nosedived into a paddock.

Two people dead in microlight plane crash in Northland

The accident happened at Pouto, near Dargaville.

Full page ad in Washington Post criticising Lorde.

Lorde accused of anti-semitism in full page Washington Post ad as fallout from cancelled Israel concert continues

The ads says Lorde's decision showed how a "growing prejudice against the Jewish State" in New Zealand was "trickling down to its youth".

00:29
Thousands had to be evacuated from Terrigal Beach, north of Sydney last night.

Watch: Revellers look on in shock as New Year's Eve fireworks display goes wrong at Aussie beach

The two technicians on board the fireworks barge were forced to dive into the water.

New Zealand babies born in 2018 expected to see 2100

They're predicted to be around for the 260th anniversary of the Treaty of Waitangi and 21 Rugby World Cups, according to Unicef.

02:23
The latest Dames and Knights Companions come from fields as diverse as fashion, government and Maori affairs.

Governor-General highlights role of women in New Year message but says 'there is still more to be done'

"We look forward to the day when women no longer have to contend with sexual harassment and domestic violence."


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 