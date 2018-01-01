 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


Auckland's Mark Chapman smashes T20 as Aces sneak win over Canterbury

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Auckland Aces batsman Mark Chapman scored a stunning century for his side, as they defeated the Canterbury Kings in the Burger King Super Smash this afternoon.

The left-hander clubbed his way to 101 from just 58 balls.
Source: SKY

Coming to the crease in just the second over, Chapman stroked a breathtaking innings, reaching three figures from 57 balls as Auckland scored 168/5 from their 20 overs.

The hard-hitting left hander hit three fours, as well as six sixes on his way to his maiden century in the shortest form of the game.

Champman got to his hundred with a drive off the bowling of Canterbury's Andrew Ellis, however the Kings' all-rounder would have the last laugh, dismissing Champman from the very next ball, caught by Todd Astle.

In response, Canterbury got off to a shaky start of their own, losing Henry Nicholls in the third over for 10.

Black Caps wicketkeeper Tom Latham tried to provide some impetus in the Kings' innings, hitting 46 from 31 balls - however his departure in the 16th over left Canterbury's lower order with too much to do, allowing Auckland to claim a seven-run victory.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
Colin Munro of the Black Caps runs a single during Second ODI Cricket match, Blackcaps V West Indies, Hagley Oval, Christchurch, Christchurch, New Zealand, 23rd December 2017.Copyright photo: John Davidson / www.photosport.nz

LIVE: Rain returns to stop Windies' fight back after Munro's rapid half century

2

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

00:29
3
The left-hander clubbed his way to 101 from just 58 balls.

Auckland's Mark Chapman smashes T20 as Aces sneak win over Canterbury

4

'I do have ambitions to play at a World Cup' - Steven Luatua hints at 2023 All Blacks return

00:24
5
The Kiwi star couldn't save his side from a 116-113 loss to Dallas.

Watch: Steven Adams finishes off lethal breakaway dunk as OKC fall to Mavericks

01:21
Two people died when the light plane crashed on a dairy farm at Pouto near Dargaville in the Kaipara District.

Two people dead in microlight plane crash in Northland

The accident happened at Pouto, near Dargaville.

Full page ad in Washington Post criticising Lorde.

Lorde accused of anti-semitism in full page Washington Post ad as fallout from cancelled Israel concert continues

The ads says Lorde's decision showed how a "growing prejudice against the Jewish State" in New Zealand was "trickling down to its youth".

00:29
Thousands had to be evacuated from Terrigal Beach, north of Sydney last night.

Watch: Revellers look on in shock as New Year's Eve fireworks display goes wrong at Aussie beach

The two technicians on board the fireworks barge were forced to dive into the water.

New Zealand babies born in 2018 expected to see 2100

They're predicted to be around for the 260th anniversary of the Treaty of Waitangi and 21 Rugby World Cups, according to Unicef.

00:43
Dame Patsy Reddy, in her new year message, said Kiwi women still face sexism.

Governor-General highlights role of women in New Year message but says 'there is still more to be done'

"We look forward to the day when women no longer have to contend with sexual harassment and domestic violence."


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 