Auckland's Mark Chapman smashes T20 as Aces sneak win over Canterbury

Auckland Aces batsman Mark Chapman scored a stunning century for his side, as they defeated the Canterbury Kings in the Burger King Super Smash this afternoon.

Coming to the crease in just the second over, Chapman stroked a breathtaking innings, reaching three figures from 57 balls as Auckland scored 168/5 from their 20 overs.

The hard-hitting left hander hit three fours, as well as six sixes on his way to his maiden century in the shortest form of the game.

Champman got to his hundred with a drive off the bowling of Canterbury's Andrew Ellis, however the Kings' all-rounder would have the last laugh, dismissing Champman from the very next ball, caught by Todd Astle.

In response, Canterbury got off to a shaky start of their own, losing Henry Nicholls in the third over for 10.