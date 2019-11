Colin Munro has destroyed Canterbury’s attack in the Ford Trophy today, scoring 167 from 94 deliveries.

The Auckland left-hander hit seven sixes and 22 boundaries in the superb show of power at Hagley Oval, before being dismissed in the 32nd over with the Aces on 241.

The Aces finished their 50 overs with a monumental 401 for eight.