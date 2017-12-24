Auckland snatch last ball win to claim high scoring thriller against Wellington

The Auckland Aces have claimed a dramatic T20 win over the Wellington Firebirds, chasing down 206 to win by two wickets at Eden Park's Outer Oval.

After Luke Ronchi's 45-ball century saw Auckland set an imposing total, the hosts got off to the worst possible start, losing opener Glenn Phillips in the first over.

Mark Chapman and Martin Guptill came together in a strong stand, adding 89 for the second wicket, before Guptill was out caught off the bowling of Wellington's Anurag Verma.

Regular wickets would hurt Auckland, with Craig Cachopa, Robbie O'Donnell and Ben Horne all dismissed for single figures, while Chapman resisted with a quickfire 64 from 24 balls, before being run out by Ollie Newton.

With the game in the balance, young England all-rounder Sam Curran struck a crucial 50 from 27 balls, before being dismissed in the 19th over.