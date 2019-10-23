Auckland Cricket offer lounge at Eden Park as free workspace for companies affected by SkyCity fire

Auckland Cricket are offering to help companies affected by the SkyCity Convention Centre fire by freeing up a workspace for them to use at Eden Park.

Auckland Cricket said in a statement this afternoon they are offering up the Bert Sutcliffe Lounge at Eden Park to help ease the burden on companies.

"The workspace, including Wifi facilities, will be available from 10am when the gates open."

And if workers want something to watch on their lunch break, day four of the Plunket Shield match between Auckland and Central Stags will also be taking place.

Auckland CBD has had two key roads closed for over 24 hours while more than 20 fire crews battle the inferno which has also seen harmful smoke sweep through the city.