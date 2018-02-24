Auckland Aces win Ford Trophy, cruise to victory over Central Stags in national one-day final

Source:NZN
Auckland's top order has fired to steer the Aces to a comfortable six-wicket win over Central Districts in the national one-day cricket final at Pukekura Park in New Plymouth.
Jeet Raval (47) and Glenn Phillips (63) put on 84 in a key opening-wicket stand as Auckland chased down Central's modest 197-run tally after the Stags were bowled out in 46.4 overs.
Young Black Caps Twenty20 batsman Mark Chapman added 47 runs in 36 balls, Craig Cachopa (10) and Robbie O'Donnell (22) seeing Auckland home on Saturday with 17.2 overs to spare.
