Auckland Aces win Ford Trophy, cruise to victory over Central Stags in national one-day final

Auckland's top order has fired to steer the Aces to a comfortable six-wicket win over Central Districts in the national one-day cricket final at Pukekura Park in New Plymouth.

Jeet Raval (47) and Glenn Phillips (63) put on 84 in a key opening-wicket stand as Auckland chased down Central's modest 197-run tally after the Stags were bowled out in 46.4 overs.