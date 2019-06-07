TODAY |

'Atrocious' and 'frustrating' - Windies slam Kiwi umpire for 'dodgy' calls in World Cup loss to Aussies

AAP
West Indies star Carlos Brathwaite has claimed his team were on the wrong end of "dodgy" decisions that sent ripples through the dressing room in their 15-run loss to Australia.

The West Indies successfully overturned four separate "out" decisions in their doomed chase of 289, while umpire Chris Gaffaney also missed a no-ball call the delivery before Chris Gayle was dismissed.

That would have made Mitchell Starc's lbw of the opener off a free hit, while even that dismissal was only upheld by the "umpire's call" rule when Gayle reviewed it.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    Steve Smith had to settle for 73 runs after Sheldon Cottrell's impressive efforts on the ropes. Source: SKY

    It came after Gayle had previously had two review twice in one Starc over, the first after being caught behind and the second when given out lbw to one that hit him outside leg stump as it continued sliding down.

    "I don't know if I'll be fined for saying it but I just think that the umpiring was a bit frustrating," Brathwaite said.

    "Obviously three decisions in one over as far as I can remember being dodgy, it was frustrating and sent ripples through the dressing room.

    "To lose Chris in a chase of 280, who can probably get 180 of them himself, broke the start that we wanted to have.

    "But the umpires do their job, they try to do it to the best of their ability, we as players go out their to do our job as well, so there was no confrontation between the players and the umpires."

    Brathwaite also claimed the officials had been too harsh on his side on the height of bouncers, after they gave away 24 wides.

    The decisions prompted West Indies legend Michael Holding to label the umpiring as "atrocious", claiming they were being "intimidated" by over-appealing from the Australians.

    Brathwaite said the decisions didn't cost his team the game but still doubled down on his criticism, as he claimed his team were regularly on the end of tough decisions.

    "I'd like that for West Indies, we don't have to use all our reviews and that some of the other teams get a chance to use theirs because every time we get hit on our pad the finger goes up," Brathwaite said.

    "When we hit the opposition on their pad, the finger stays down.

    "So we have to use our reviews and it's always missing and then we have to use our reviews when we're batting as well and it's always clipping.

    "I'm not a technology person, I don't know why that happens, I can just say what I have seen happen over the past few years."

    LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 05: Match Umpire Chris Gaffaney calls a halt to play as rain falls during the ICC Champions trophy cricket match between Australia and Bangladesh at The Oval in London on June 5, 2017 (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)
    Umpire Chris Gaffaney. Source: Getty
