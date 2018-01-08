 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


Anton Devcich sends ball rocketing over the ropes continuously as Knights chase down Aces' big sum with ease

share

Source:

NZN

Northern Districts have cruised to a six-wicket Twenty20 win over Auckland in a top-of-the-table Super Smash clash at Eden Park Outer Oval yesterday evening.

The ND opener knocked five sixes in his 76-run innings as his team chased down Auckland's 202 with three overs spare.
Source: SKY

The competition leaders rarely looked pressured in chasing down Auckland's 202-5 with 19 balls to spare, recording their sixth win in nine games and securing their spot in the play-offs.

ND now lead second-placed Auckland by six points, with Canterbury third on 18, two points clear of Wellington.

Allrounder Anton Devcich's 76 off 37 balls set up the win for Northern after they lost Tim Seifert (two) and Dean Brownlie (12) early, both caught and bowled by Ronnie Hira inside the first five overs.

The loss of Brett Hampton without scoring meant Daryl Mitchell (50 off 22) joined Daniel Flynn (58 off 30) in the 11th over, the pair always looking comfortable in guiding ND home.

Sent in after losing the toss, Auckland built partnerships early but lost 4-31 in the middle stages to teeter at 129-5 at the end of the 13th over.

Mark Chapman's 57 off 30 balls led the way, but it was a 43-ball unbeaten stand for the sixth wicket between Robbie O'Donnell and young English import Sam Curran which pushed their total over 200.

O'Donnell's 21 off 21 played the perfect foil for Curran's 48 off 25, giving Auckland a tally that looked close to defendable.

The Auckland innings also featured the return of Colin de Grandhomme, back from bereavement leave in Zimbabwe following his father's death.

The Black Caps all-rounder was run out for five, then bowled one over conceding 11 runs.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
Matthew Dellavedova forgot what sport he was playing against the Washington Wizards.

Watch: Australian NBA player ejected after clotheslining superstar Bradley Beal with brutal rugby-like tackle

00:27
2
The former Black Cap had a night to forget as his team lost by 25 runs.

Mitchell McLenaghan's tough night in BBL goes from bad to worse as Kiwi freelancer bowled for a duck

00:22
3
The American's finish added to a historic night for the second tier club.

Eric Lichaj's superb volley adds to Nottingham Forest's sensational FA Cup upset win over Arsenal

00:30
4
The ND opener knocked five sixes in his 76-run innings as his team chased down Auckland's 202 with three overs spare.

Anton Devcich sends ball rocketing over the ropes continuously as Knights chase down Aces' big sum with ease

01:04
5
The Black Caps batsman smacked into Mohammad Amir in yesterday's ODI in Wellington.

'We're going nicely as a unit' - Henry Nicholls embracing role in tail end of Black Caps' order

00:19
Police say no one was in the car when it was swept into the water in Wellington.

Watch: Angry ocean pummels car swept off seawall by rogue wave in Wellington while owners went fishing

Police told 1 NEWS no one was injured in the unfortunate incident.

01:00
One person in the Sydenham electorate said he was “just a fantastic man”.

'The most marvellous person' - Locals in Jim Anderton's former electorate pay tribute to the late Deputy PM

Winston Peters has also expressed his "deepest" condolences.

00:20
The woman’s body was found floating off Phi Phi Islands by a worker on a boat.

Family of Kiwi woman who died while holidaying in Thailand say their 'world is shattered'

In a statement from the family, they said "the healing process will be long and arduous".

00:43

'It's dangerous' – Holidaymakers heading home told to completely avoid storm-hit Coromandel highway

State Highway 25, also known as Thames Coast Road is currently closed.


01:10
The former PM talks fondly of Jim Anderton's legacy, remembers her favourite moments with her former deputy.

'Jim stood for a kinder, fairer, better New Zealand' – Helen Clark pays tribute to Jim Anderton

Mr Anderton held a special relationship with former Prime Minister Helen Clark, becoming her Deputy Prime Minister in 1999.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 