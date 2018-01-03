 

Anton Devcich clobbers ball all around Dunedin as Knights coast to easy nine-wicket win over Volts

Northern Districts have jumped back to the top of the Super Smash Twenty20 leaderboard with a comfortable nine-wicket win over Otago at University Oval in Dunedin.

The victory is their fifth from seven starts, and one that always looked likely after winless Otago battled to reach 156-8 from their 20 overs after winning the toss.

Northern openers Tim Seifert and Anton Devcich masterminded the win with a 144-run stand before Seifert was clean bowled by Jacob Duffy halfway through the 15th over.

Seifert extended his lead as the competition's top run-scorer, his 55 off 41 balls giving him an overall tally of 298 runs.

Devcich anchored the ND innings, his 88 coming off 51 balls and including 11 fours and three sixes as the visitors cruised home with four overs to spare.

Neil Broom and Rob Nicol had started brightly for Otago, putting on 36 for the opening wicket before Broom was dismissed three balls into the fourth over.

Wickets fell at regularly intervals from then on, 21-year-old allrounder Josh Finnie providing the only resistance with an up-tempo 46 from 28 balls which included four fours and two sixes.

Northern's bowling attack shared the honours, English import Chris Jordan leading the way with 2-28 alongside Brett Randell (2-32) and Daryl Mitchell (2-32).

Northern now top a congested leaderboard with 20 points, two clear of Auckland, who have a game in hand. Defending champions Wellington are a further two points back in third place.

