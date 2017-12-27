 

Andrew Tye's heroics guide Scorchers to Big Bash win over struggling Stars

Andrew Tye has produced more heroics with the ball to guide the Perth Scorchers to a 13-run win over the Melbourne Stars in their BBL clash at the WACA.

Perth Scorchers Andrew Tye celebrates the wicket of John Hastings last night.

Chasing 143 for victory, the Stars were restricted to 8-129 in front of 19,506 fans.

Tye claimed a hat-trick in the Scorchers' season-opening win over the Sydney Sixers.

And he was at it again on Boxing Day, snaring 5-23 from four overs against the Stars to change the course of the match.

The result left the Stars with a 0-2 record, while the Scorchers have started their title defence with two straight victories.

"I actually challenged him before the game, because there was a lot of media after his hat-trick the other day," Scorchers coach Justin Langer said of Tye.

"(I just wanted) to make sure he was grounded. So I just challenged him to back it up today, and he certainly did that."

Scorchers speedster Mitchell Johnson was almost unplayable early, claiming the key scalp of Ben Dunk for six.

But it wasn't until Tye entered the scene that the carnage began.

Tye snared the wickets of Luke Wright (21), Peter Handscomb (eight) and Marcus Stoinis (13) to leave the Stars in all sorts of trouble at 5-59 in the 10th over.

Rob Quiney (25 off 27) and James Faulkner (35 not out off 31) gave the visitors a sniff of pinching the win.

But Quiney was run out by a direct hit from Adam Voges and the Stars' resistance was broken.

Earlier, the Scorchers overcame a horror start to post 6-142.

They slumped to 3-10 in the fourth over after Will Bosisto (four), Michael Klinger (one) and Ashton Turner (0) all fell cheaply.

Hilton Cartwright (58 off 53 balls) and Voges (35 off 31) saved the day with an 83-run stand, while Ashton Agar (33 not out off 21) provided the late fireworks.

Spinner Michael Beer was the pick of Melbourne's bowlers with 1-14 from four overs, while Faulkner claimed 2-19 off three overs.

Klinger missed the Scorchers' season-opening win over the Sydney Sixers after his wife Cindy was diagnosed with breast cancer.

His return to action lasted just four balls before Quiney pulled off a diving catch at mid-on.

