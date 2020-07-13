Amy Satterthwaite 'pretty gutted' to lose captaincy as White Ferns reunite

Amy Satterthwaite has opened up about losing the job as White Ferns skipper, as New Zealand's cricketers regathered at Lincoln today.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Satterthwaite, 33, was last week demoted to the role of vice-captain of the White Ferns, six months on from giving birth to daughter, Grace.

Sophie Devine has been handed the reins as the full-time captain with Satterthwaite now her deputy.

Despite the upsetting news though, the world-class Satterthwaite is staying diplomatic.

"If I'm being honest, I was obviously pretty gutted to not be able to carry on," Satterthwaite told 1 NEWS.

"I've been vice-captain before, so it's territory I've been in.

"It's not unfamiliar put it that way. When you're in a leadership position, you don't have to have certain titles behind you to be able to help out."

Satterthwaite hasn't played for New Zealand since March last year, today being her first hit out with her teammates since giving birth.

"I actually was a bit nervous, I sort of wondered if I'd still be able to hit the ball.

"But somewhere deep in the memory bank there was that ability to hit it alright."

And with Satterthwaite and partner Lea Tahuhu both now back in White Ferns camp, the pair don't have to look too far to find a babysitter.

"[We've] got a bit of a roster going on of late," Satterthwaite joked.