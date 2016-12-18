 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


Amy Satterthwaite crowned WBBL player of the year

share

Source:

NZN

Kiwi cricketers had two reasons to celebrate as the curtain came down on the third edition of the Women's Big Bash League.

Amy Satterthwaite of New Zealand bats during the 2016 International ODI Womens cricket match between South Africa and New Zealand at Boland Park, Paarl on 19 October 2016 ©Chris Ricco/BackpagePix

Amy Satterthwaite of New Zealand bats during the 2016 International ODI Womens cricket match between South Africa and New Zealand at Boland Park.

Source: Photosport

White Ferns international Amy Sattherthwaite was crowned the player of the Twenty20 tournament, rewarded for a stellar campaign in which she scored 368 runs for the Melbourne Renegades at an average of 33.45. She also took 11 wickets.

Satterthwaite polled 35 votes to win from Perth Scorchers captain Elyse Villani (28) and Sydney Sixers skipper Ellyse Perry (27).

Australian international Perry and former White Fern Sara McGlashan had cause to celebrate later on Sunday when Sydney defended their title, beating the Perth Scorchers in the final for a second straight year.

McGlashan, 35, didn't need to bat as her top-qualifying team cruised to 100-1 in 15 overs after dismissing Perth for 99 in the decider in Adelaide.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
Brady's No.12 Patriots jersey disappeared moments after he guided his team to a historic comeback win over the Falcons last month.

Watch live as Patriots look to etch names in history books against Eagles at Super Bowl 52

00:15
2
The Big Kiwi lost his cool in OKC's 108-104 loss to the LA Lakers.

Furious Steven Adams receives technical foul for arguing with ref after Russell Westbrook denied monster dunk

00:29
3
The humble Kiwi golfer also praised winner Shubhankar Sharma for a 'seriously impressive' final round.

'It was really solid' - Ryan Fox all smiles after highest finished in European Tour

00:15
4
Johnny Reid’s swerve to reduce the impact prevented what could’ve been a horrific incident.

Watch: Kiwi driver lucky to walk away from high-speed crash at chaotic Bathurst


00:15
5
Victor Wanyama and Mohamed Salah both had mesmerising moments in the 2-2 draw.

Liverpool and Tottenham trade breath-taking late goals in thrilling Premier League draw

00:57
Ardern is the first female Prime Minister to talk from the porch of Te Whare Runanga.

Watch: 'We must change' – Jacinda Ardern says the country must confront its issues in historic Waitangi address

Ms Ardern is the first female PM to talk from the porch of Te Whare Runanga.

Brady's No.12 Patriots jersey disappeared moments after he guided his team to a historic comeback win over the Falcons last month.

Watch live as Patriots look to etch names in history books against Eagles at Super Bowl 52

Watch the match live and for free on TVNZ's Duke.

00:35
The Prime Minister says any protests at Waitangi won't be a setback in the relationship between the Crown and iwi.

'Protest won't bother me' – Jacinda Ardern upbeat ahead of historic Waitangi address

The PM says any protests at Waitangi won't be a setback in the relationship between the Crown and iwi.

00:36
Mike Daisley says people should be very cautious, as rivers in New Zealand can rise and flow very quickly.

'Wait it out' - caution urged after tragic drowning of teens in swollen West Auckland river

New Zealand rivers can rise fast, the Mountain Safety Council says, and even knee-deep water can prove deadly.

02:36
Only seven survivors have been found and family members have attended a church service in Auckland.

Opinion: How many more preventable disasters do we need to see in the Pacific?

1 NEWS Pacific correspndent Barbara Dreaver says the Kiribati ferry disaster again shows resources for domestic shipping and ferry services are appalling in the Pacific.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 