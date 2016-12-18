Amy Satterthwaite crowned WBBL player of the year

Kiwi cricketers had two reasons to celebrate as the curtain came down on the third edition of the Women's Big Bash League.

Amy Satterthwaite of New Zealand bats during the 2016 International ODI Womens cricket match between South Africa and New Zealand at Boland Park. Source: Photosport

White Ferns international Amy Sattherthwaite was crowned the player of the Twenty20 tournament, rewarded for a stellar campaign in which she scored 368 runs for the Melbourne Renegades at an average of 33.45. She also took 11 wickets.

Satterthwaite polled 35 votes to win from Perth Scorchers captain Elyse Villani (28) and Sydney Sixers skipper Ellyse Perry (27).

Australian international Perry and former White Fern Sara McGlashan had cause to celebrate later on Sunday when Sydney defended their title, beating the Perth Scorchers in the final for a second straight year.