Amelia Kerr takes stunning caught and bowled as White Ferns thrash South Africa in first T20

The White Ferns have bounced back from the ODI series defeat against South Africa with a comprehensive nine-wicket win in the opening T20.

New Zealand restricted South Africa to 166/7 after winning the toss at Bay Oval.

Spinners Amelia Kerr and Leigh Kasperek, who took the new ball, the pick of the bowlers as they both took two for 17 in their four overs.

Kerr took a spectacular one-handed caught and bowled in the final over to remove Trisha Chetty.