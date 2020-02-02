TODAY |

Amelia Kerr takes stunning caught and bowled as White Ferns thrash South Africa in first T20

The White Ferns have bounced back from the ODI series defeat against South Africa with a comprehensive nine-wicket win in the opening T20.

The teenage leg-spinner showed she could do it all with this spectacular catch in the last over of the T20 against South Africa. Source: SKY

New Zealand restricted South Africa to 166/7 after winning the toss at Bay Oval.

Spinners Amelia Kerr and Leigh Kasperek, who took the new ball, the pick of the bowlers as they both took two for 17 in their four overs.

Kerr took a spectacular one-handed caught and bowled in the final over to remove Trisha Chetty.

New Zealand made short work of the run chase with captain and opening batswoman Sophie Devine top scoring with 54 off 32 as the White Ferns won in the 13th over.

