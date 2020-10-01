Amelia Kerr guides White Ferns to first victory over Australia in three years



A frustrating three-year wait is finally over for the New Zealand women's cricket team after they upset world champions Australia in the third Twenty20 international clash in Brisbane.

New Zealand's Amy Satterthwaite and Amelia Kerr celebrate after Kerr got the wicket of Australia's Beth Mooney during the 2nd T20 match between the New Zealand White Ferns and the Australian Women at the Allan Border Field, Brisbane, Australia, Sunday 27th September 2020. Source: Photosport

But captain Meg Lanning says she is still confident the Australians can extend two decades of trans-Tasman dominance in their upcoming one-day international series against the White Ferns with history in their sights.

New Zealand snapped a 13-game losing streak with their five-wicket win at Allan Border Field on Wednesday, with Amelia Kerr proving the difference.

Kerr, just 19, backed up a superb 2-18 with the ball - that restricted Australia to 7-123 - to thrash an unbeaten 18 off 10 balls and ice the result.

Needing eight off the final over for victory, Kerr belted Megan Schutt for consecutive boundaries to steer the White Ferns to 5-125 in the dead rubber with three balls to spare.

Australia secured their 10th straight T20 series victory, 2-1.

The latest result provided a shot in the arm for New Zealand after they snapped Australia's trans-Tasman winning run that included the past seven T20s and six ODIs, dating back to early 2017.

But it does not get any easier for the White Ferns, who face a three-game ODI trans-Tasman series starting in Brisbane on Saturday to vie for the Rose Bowl Trophy - silverware the Australians have held since 2000.

But New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine dared to dream.

"It's nice to get over the line and show we can win against a really strong Australian side," she said.

"It gives us a lot of momentum heading into the Rose Bowl series which is a big one for us."

Meanwhile, Lanning said she expected Australia to bounce back in the 50-ver format - where they can enter the record books.

Australia have won 18-straight ODIs and with a series whitewash can equal the all-time record of 21 consecutive victories held by Ricky Ponting's side in 2003.

"There is no doubt we would have wanted to win today but New Zealand are an extremely good side... so we expected them to bounce back," Lanning said.

"I don't think it hurts our confidence too much (ahead of ODI series).

"We've played some really good cricket over the last few days and over a long period of time."

Australia will be wary of Kerr in the ODIs after she steered New Zealand to victory.

The teenager stood tall after New Zealand wobbled at 5-98 in the 17th over, losing Amy Satterthwaite (30 off 25) and Katey Martin (23 off 24) who shared a 52-run, fourth wicket stand.

Australian spinner Georgia Wareham took 2-19.

The hosts had earlier struggled after being sent in, player of the tournament Ashleigh Gardner top scoring with 29 off 21 balls.