Amelia Kerr, 16, one of three new White Ferns offered full NZ Cricket contracts

White Ferns prospect Amelia Kerr has taken another big step forward in her cricket career after signing a full Cricket New Zealand contract.

New Zealand bowler Amelia Kerr. Source: Photosport

The 16-year-old is one of three players to accept new deals and become part of the 15-player squad, but Kerr's signing makes her the youngest ever contracted White Fern.

"I've always wanted to be a professional cricketer and to play for the White Ferns regularly," she said.

"The last year's all happened pretty fast, but I've really enjoyed the experience and I'm excited about the future."

Kerr made her debut for the team last November and played every match at the Women's Cricket World Cup in June where she finished inside the the top 10 wicket-takers for the tournament.

White Ferns coach Haidee Tiffen said the young leg spinner represented the next generation of New Zealand cricketers.

"I think we all know what a precocious talent Amelia is and she certainly showed that with her performances at the World Cup," she said.

"She's extremely skillful and confident, especially considering her age, and I think we're seeing that more and more in the players that are coming through."

The year 12 Tawa College student is joined by Auckland's Maddy Green and recalled allrounder Anna Peterson.

Liz Perry, Morna Neilsen and Sam Curtis have missed out from last year's squad.

White Ferns Central Contract Players