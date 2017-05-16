 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Vote 17

Vote Compass

Cricket


Amelia Kerr, 16, one of three new White Ferns offered full NZ Cricket contracts

share

Source:

1 NEWS

White Ferns prospect Amelia Kerr has taken another big step forward in her cricket career after signing a full Cricket New Zealand contract.

New Zealand’s Amelia Kerr. International womens cricket, White Ferns v Australia, Blake Park, Tauranga, New Zealand. Sunday, 5 March, 2017. Copyright photo: John Cowpland / www.photosport.nz

New Zealand bowler Amelia Kerr.

Source: Photosport

The 16-year-old is one of three players to accept new deals and become part of the 15-player squad, but Kerr's signing makes her the youngest ever contracted White Fern.

"I've always wanted to be a professional cricketer and to play for the White Ferns regularly," she said.

"The last year's all happened pretty fast, but I've really enjoyed the experience and I'm excited about the future."

Kerr made her debut for the team last November and played every match at the Women's Cricket World Cup in June where she finished inside the the top 10 wicket-takers for the tournament.

White Ferns coach Haidee Tiffen said the young leg spinner represented the next generation of New Zealand cricketers.

"I think we all know what a precocious talent Amelia is and she certainly showed that with her performances at the World Cup," she said.

"She's extremely skillful and confident, especially considering her age, and I think we're seeing that more and more in the players that are coming through."

The year 12 Tawa College student is joined by Auckland's Maddy Green and recalled allrounder Anna Peterson.

Liz Perry, Morna Neilsen and Sam Curtis have missed out from last year's squad.

White Ferns Central Contract Players

Suzie Bates, Erin Bermingham, Sophie Devine, Maddy Green, Holly Huddleston, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Katey Martin, Thamsyn Newton ,Katie Perkins, Anna Peterson, Rachel Priest, Hannah Rowe, Amy Satterthwaite ,Lea Tahuhu

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:58
1
Yankees batter Todd Frazier couldn’t stand while teammate Matt Holiday struggled to hold back tears after the distressing incident.

Video: MLB stars in tears after young girl in stands is struck by ball from 150km/h pitch

2
British and Irish Lions flanker Sean O'Brien

Lions flanker says team would have 'comfortably' won All Blacks series if not for Gatland's over-training

00:30
3
The legendary surfer hosted a test event for the league yesterday with some of the sport’s best.

Watch: A surf ranch in the California desert? Kelly Slater rides incredible barrel in 'artificial wave'

01:46
4
Hughie Fury's trainer says he and Joseph Parker's promoter have made peace.

'It's all tongue in cheek stuff'- Peter Fury understands 'good mate' David Higgins after fiery press conference

00:30
5
Gavin Cooper spoke for Taumalolo after Jared Waerea-Hargreaves singled him out earlier this week for their playoff game this weekend.

Watch: Jason Taumalolo in stitches after Cowboys skipper impersonates him to challenge Kiwis teammate

02:01
The National leader says: "Sometimes things don't go as they should".

Final leaders' debate between English and Ardern pulls in over one million viewers

The debate was must watch viewing for over 40% of New Zealand's TV audience last night.

02:34
English and Ardern were put on the spot over potential coalition partners. Mr English didn't mince his words.

Watch: 'I'm suggesting to voters they cut out the middle man' – English issues blunt message on Peters

English and Ardern were put on the spot over potential coalition partners. Mr English didn't mince his words.

00:47
Mr Peters said the polls were wrong earlier this year and they are wrong now, a day after a 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll showed party support at five per cent.

'These pollsters get it wrong' - Winston Peters says NZ First has more support than indicated

The NZ First leader was pushed again this morning on which party he'll back.

00:29
The NZ First leader says he can't confirm whether he would go with Labour or National.

'If I knew, I'd tell you' - Winston Peters insists he hasn't made a decision about which party he'll work with

The NZ First leader says he can't confirm whether he would go with Labour or National.

08:22
Who was the winner – and what were the main messages? Corin Dann and Andrea Vance break down tonight's final 1 NEWS Leaders Debate.

Watch: Leaders Debate analysis - Bill English wants to knock Winston out … and he's almost done it

Who was the winner – and what were the main messages? Corin Dann and Andrea Vance break down the final 1 NEWS Leaders Debate.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 