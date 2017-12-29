Amazing helmet vision captures BBL slugger launch gargantuan 104m six onto SCG roof in Strikers' narrow win over Sixers

Johnathon Wells brought the SCG to a standstill after he knocked the biggest six so far of this year's Big Bash League onto the roof in Adelaide Strikers clash against the Sydney Sixers.



Wells' knock on the second to last ball of Adelaide's innings went 104m onto the roof of the Bill O'Reilly stand - a hit which proved to be the difference as the Strikers snuck home by six runs to win the match.

The winless Sixers are without skipper Moises Henriques because of illness and dropped former Australian Test wicketkeeper Peter Nevill.



The hosts then made the curious decision to not bowl star spinner Steve O'Keefe as the Strikers posted a healthy total.



Carey was lucky not to be dismissed for 71 in the 17th over when he appeared to be trapped lbw by Daniel Sams, with the umpire unmoved by the Sixers' appeal.



The 26-year-old, touted as a future Test wicketkeeper, smashed eight fours and Ben Dwarshuis for back-to-back sixes, in a 59-ball knock as he batted for the full 20 overs.



The Sixers explained that Nevill was omitted from the XI for team balance in order to bring in an extra batsman in Jordan Silk, in Henriques' absence.

Sam Billings took the gloves in Nevill's absence and acquitted himself well, producing a sharp piece of fielding to stump Head off the bowling of stand-in captain Johan Botha.

