Despite taking an unassailable lead in their ODI series against the West Indies, the Black Caps aren't resting on their laurels ahead of the final match of the series in Christchurch tomorrow.

With the five wicket win in Whangarei, and a 204-run victory in Christchurch, New Zealand can seal a series whitewash with another good performance at Hagley Oval tomorrow, something that opening batsman George Worker wants to see from the team.

"There's always motivation when you're playing for New Zealand," he said.