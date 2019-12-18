Almost 20,000 New Zealanders to help pack MCG for Boxing Day Test

Over 16,000 New Zealand fans will help pack out the MCG on Boxing Day as the Black Caps return to the marquee fixture for the first time in 32 years.

There will be a strong New Zealand contingent at the MCG. Source: Photosport

Cricket Australia announced that over 16,000 tickets had been snapped up by New Zealanders.

Their support will be much needed as the Black Caps aim to keep their bid to win a Test series in Australia for just the second time – and the first since 1985-86.

Trent Boult will almost certainly come into the New Zealand XI to replace the injured Lockie Ferguson while a decision on Jeet Raval’s place at the top of the order has yet to be made.