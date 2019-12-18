TODAY |

Almost 20,000 New Zealanders to help pack MCG for Boxing Day Test

Source:  1 NEWS

Over 16,000 New Zealand fans will help pack out the MCG on Boxing Day as the Black Caps return to the marquee fixture for the first time in 32 years.

There will be a strong New Zealand contingent at the MCG. Source: Photosport

Cricket Australia announced that over 16,000 tickets had been snapped up by New Zealanders.

Their support will be much needed as the Black Caps aim to keep their bid to win a Test series in Australia for just the second time – and the first since 1985-86.

Trent Boult will almost certainly come into the New Zealand XI to replace the injured Lockie Ferguson while a decision on Jeet Raval’s place at the top of the order has yet to be made.

For Australia, James Pattinson will replace Josh Hazlewood, who was injured in Australia’s 296-run win in Perth.

Cricket
Black Caps
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Final goodbye: Remembering the influential people who died in 2019
2
Watch: BBL fast bowler fires off widest ball in cricketing history
3
Kiwi Supercars champ Scott McLaughlin caps off stellar 2019 by tying the knot in Calfornia
4
'Absolutely sh*t my pants' - Steven Adams ecstatic after pulling off clutch play during OKC's comeback win over Bulls
5
Promising Kiwi tennis player Carolina Lewis dies unexpectedly in US, aged 23
MORE FROM
Cricket
MORE
00:56

Day-night Tests should replicate rule from ODIs to overcome soft pink balls, says Shane Warne

Aussie spinner Nathan Lyon relishing another showdown with Ross Taylor - 'One of the best batters in the world'

Despite Perth pummelling, Black Caps players rise in individual Test rankings

Former Black Caps coach says it'd be 'cruel' to make Jeet Raval play again, suggests Tom Blundell as replacement