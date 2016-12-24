All-round Mitchell Santner stars as Knights scrape past Stags in Hamilton

The Norther Knights have survived a scare, overcoming the Central Stags by 10 runs in the McDonald's Super Smash in Hamilton.

Batting first, the Knights got off to a good start, with Dean Brownlie and BJ Watling posting an opening stand of 57 runs in the first six overs.

However, a flurry of quick wickets left the home side threatening of wasting their start, slipping to 101/3 after 12.2 overs.

Black Caps all-rounder Mitchell Santner came to his side's rescue, posting an unbeaten score of 45 from 21 balls to give Northern a total of 197/5 from their 20 overs.

Central Districts came out guns blazing, with openers George Worker and former Sri Lankan captain Mahela Jayawardene showing little regard for the Knights international bowling attack.

The pair added 84 from 8.2 overs before Jayawardene was dismissed by Santner for 64.

The other Stags' batsmen couldn't repeat the heroics of Jayawardene, stuttering along to eventually fall 10 runs short, despite scores of 31 from captain Will Young, and 22 from Tom Bruce.

The Knights' bowling attack, consisting of Tim Southee, Trent Boult and Ish Sodhi strangled the life out of their opponents middle order, despite a quick-fire 37 off 16 balls from Josh Clarkson.