All-round Mitchell Santner sees Black Caps surge towards victory in first Test against England

An all-round display from Mitchell Santner has put the Black Caps on course for victory in the first Test against England at Bay Oval, starring with bat and ball to finish day four.

England reached stumps at Bay Oval at 55/3, needing another 207 runs to even make New Zealand bat again, and will have to bat out day five to even salvage a draw.

Trailing by 262 runs after the Black Caps' mammoth first innings, England's opening pair of Joe Burns and debutant Dominic Sibley did their best to see off the new ball, putting together a first wicket stand of 48 runs.

However, after reaching his maiden Test century with the bat, it would be Mitchell Santner in the action again for the Black Caps, removing Sibley - caught behind by BJ Watling for 12 from 62 balls.

Sibley's dismissal saw Joe Denly arrive at the crease at number three, Santner unlucky not to have his second wicket as the right hander narrowly escaped dragging the ball back onto his stumps.

At the other end, Burns was also fortunate to survive, Tim Southee unable to hang on to a sharp chance moving forward at short midwicket.

Burns' luck would run out not long after though, top-edging a sweep to Colin de Grandhomme at short fine leg to give Santner his second, England losing both their openers, slipping from 48/0 to 53/2.

Nightwatchman Jack Leach was the final wicket to fall, caught by Tom Latham with the final ball of the day by Tom Latham at short leg to give Santner his third.

Santner finishing the day having scored 126 with the bat, and taken 3/6 with the ball from 8.4 overs bowled.