 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


All over! Trent Boult wraps up Windies tail as Black Caps seal first Test win

share

Source:

SKY

New Zealand claimed victory by an innings and 67 runs at the Basin Reserve.
Source: SKY

Related

Black Caps

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:22
1
New Zealand claimed victory by an innings and 67 runs at the Basin Reserve.

Black Caps obliterate Windies batting line-up to take 1-0 Test series lead in Wellington

2

Former All Blacks Ma'a Nonu and Victor Vito linked with attempt to play for Samoa at next Rugby World Cup

00:28
3
The Wallabies put $500 towards the same cause the All Blacks lock shaved his head for.

Watch: 'It just shows off the field everyone's mates'- Sam Whitelock moved by Wallabies' donation for girl who lost mum to cancer


00:28
4
Woods made the green on the par-4 seventh with a brilliant drive before capping it off with a 25 foot putt.

Tiger Woods turns back the clock, combines raw power with composed finesse for brilliant eagle in final round

00:20
5
Ngannou needed just over 100 seconds to find his opening - and he didn't disappoint.

Francis Ngannou annihilates Alistair Overeem with devastating left uppercut in first round KO win at UFC218

00:22
New Zealand claimed victory by an innings and 67 runs at the Basin Reserve.

Black Caps obliterate Windies batting line-up to take 1-0 Test series lead in Wellington

New Zealand wrapped up the visitor's batting order to claim an innings and 67-run win at the Basin Reserve today.

02:27
The Minister Regional Economic Development Minister told TVNZ's Q+A programme he will take the proposal to cabinet.

Shane Jones' work-for-the-dole proposal 'precarious and insecure' employment - poverty action group

National's Simon Bridges also hit out calling it the "latest embarrassment of Shane Jones".


02:05

'It will be a good thing for us' - hopes new Far North academy will help those without homes

A new trade training academy will offer young adults in Kaitaia a way into the construction industry


05:21
Ms Ardern wouldn't be drawn on her opinion on whether people should receive a benefit if they flat out refused to work.

'You're asking me to jump the gun' - Jacinda Ardern cagey on forcing those on benefits into work

Shane Jones has suggested those on the dole who won't work should face tougher sanctions, but the PM says that needs to be discussed.

01:47
Kirk Hope said there will need to be some "fairly comprehensive training" if Shane Jones' scheme is to work.

Business NZ on Shane Jones' work-for-the-dole scheme - 'the government should ensure they are work capable'

Kirk Hope said there will need to be some "fairly comprehensive training".


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 