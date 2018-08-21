TODAY |

All eyes on Virat Kohli after Indian skipper suffers another back injury

AAP
Topics
Cricket

All eyes will be on India skipper Virat Kohli on day three of the third Test, even more so than usual given his dodgy back has flared up.

Kohli appeared to tweak his back while helping India amass a total of 443/7-declared on day two of the contest at the MCG.

The superstar received treatment from team physio Patrick Farhart after the setback then was dismissed soon after, guiding a short ball from Mitchell Starc to Aaron Finch at deep third man.

Kohli took his customary position in the slips following the change of innings but is likely to be assessed again by Farhart this morning.

The 30-year-old, speaking earlier this year after a persistent back problem flared up in England and clearly affected his running between the wickets, admitted the "back can be very tricky when it goes off".

"It's sore," Kohli said at the time.

"It happened in the latter half or the last leg of the South Africa tour (at the start of the year).

"That was very sudden."

Cheteshwar Pujara, who shared a record 170-run stand with Kohli, suggested the latest setback is not serious.

"Obviously I'm not a physio so I can't say much about it," Pujara said.

Kohli didn't move with complete freedom when he took the field on Thursday but was nonetheless in good spirits.

The world's best batsman, subjected to 'you are a wanker' chants from Bay 13, doffed his cap and bowed to Australia's fans.

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli celebrates after scoring a century during the third day of the third cricket test match between England and India at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, England, Monday, Aug. 20, 2018. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
Virat Kohli. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
Cricket
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:33
The supermaxi takes home a ninth crown, a year after being stripped of the title.
Wild Oats XI take out Sydney to Hobart in thrilling finish
2
The Kiwi left-armer was on fire in the first session at Hagley Park, Christchurch.
Trent Boult rips through Sri Lanka's batting line-up with six wicket-haul on day two of second Test
3
Action from the 6th Round Match of the 2018 / 2019 Australian Baseball League between Auckland Tuatara and Adelaide Bite played at Blue Lakes Sports Park, Mount Gambier, South Australia - Photo: Ryan Schembri - SMP Images / ABL Media / www.photosport.nz
Auckland Tuatara suffer their heaviest defeat
4
Kane Williamson batting. Day 2 of the first cricket test. New Zealand Black Caps v Sri Lanka. Basin Reserve, Wellington, New Zealand. 8 © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz
Black Caps open up handy lead on day two of the second Test against Sri Lanka
5
Hartley was confirmed to drive for Toro Rosso in next season's championship.
Brendon Hartley dominates F1's 'worst crashes of 2018' list
MORE FROM
Cricket
MORE
Martin Guptill hits a 6 off a free hit. Pakistan tour of New Zealand. T20 Series. 3rd Twenty20 international cricket match, Bay Oval, Mt Maunganui, New Zealand. Sunday 28 January 2018. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

Guptill returns from injury, Neesham and Bracewell recalled for Black Caps ODI series with Sri Lanka
Cheteshwar Pujara bats against Australia

India pile on the runs as Australia search for answers in Boxing Day Test
00:15
The Kiwi left-armer was on fire in the first session at Hagley Park, Christchurch.

Trent Boult rips through Sri Lanka's batting line-up with six wicket-haul on day two of second Test
The opener is yet to register a Test hundred for the Black Caps.

Black Caps strike early to put Sri Lankan batsmen under pressure in second Test