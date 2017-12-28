 

Alastair Cook double-ton flattens Australia, England secure huge lead in Melbourne

Alastair Cook has broken records and built a lead of 164 runs for England in the fourth Ashes Test against Australia, finishing 244 not out after he was dropped twice by Steve Smith.

The tourists finished day three of the fourth Ashes Test at 491/9, 164 runs ahead of their hosts.
The tourists were 9-491 at stumps after an embarrassed Australia failed to end Cook's 634-minute masterclass.

Stuart Broad, greeted with yet another bouncer barrage, belted nine boundaries in a quickfire knock of 56 that was two runs short of his highest Test score outside England.

Cook's 100-run stand with Broad ended when third umpire Joel Wilson agonised over footage of a scrambling Usman Khawaja then deemed him to have held a catch in the deep.

Cook, who had struggled severely as Australia eased to an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series, posted the highest Test score by a visiting batsman at the MCG and his highest score against Australia.

England's all-time leading run-scorer was dropped on 66 and 153 by Smith, with the second chance coming at square leg during the post-lunch session.

They were the only lapses in concentration from the former skipper, who batted with trademark patience to frustrate the hosts on a slow pitch.

Cook is on the cusp of becoming the first Englishman to carry his bat in a Test since Mike Atherton in 1997, while it would be the first time an opener from either nation has achieved the feat in an Ashes Test since 1979.

Australian captain Smith, struggling with a stomach bug, failed to stop the tourists' tail from wagging for the first time this summer.

England slipped to 6-307 after both Jonny Bairstow (22) and Moeen Ali (20) fell playing loose strokes to Nathan Lyon.

Cook combined with Chris Woakes in a 59-run stand then batted with Broad for just the second time in 113 Tests.

Cook and Broad, who both started the game under pressure to retain their spot in the XI, hammered home England's advantage.

England's No.11 batsman Jimmy Anderson survived 25 minutes at the crease, further demoralising the hosts.

