What is that?! Alarm raised over Wellington pitch ahead of crucial T20 clash between Black Caps, England

Westpac Stadium could fall under further scrutiny from New Zealand Cricket after images surfaced of a significantly lacklustre drop-in pitch set to be used for tonight's crucial Tri-Series Twenty20 match between the Black Caps and England.

The Westpac Stadium pitch ahead of the Black Caps' Tri-Series T20 match against England.

Source: Ian Ward / Twitter

Former English cricketer Ian Ward shared an image of the pitch last night which featured a strange-looking bare patch in the middle.

Westpac Stadium has already come under fire this year for an unimpressive surface after it hosted a T20 international between the Black Caps and Pakistan on January 22.

The visitors were bowled for just 105 on the occasion with the Black Caps themselves struggling at times to chase down the target - the home team needing 16 overs and the loss of three wickets to get the job done.

"We're all well aware it wasn't a great wicket," Black Caps coach Mike Hesson said after that match.

The Black Caps play England at 7pm tonight.

