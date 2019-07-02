TODAY |

After two miscarriages during 12-month ban, David and Candice Warner welcome new baby girl

AAP
David Warner will resume World Cup training in Manchester this week after wife Candice gave birth to their third daughter in London on Sunday night.

Warner took to social media on Monday morning (local time) to confirm the arrival of Isla, after the birth was planned in Australia's gap between World Cup matches.

Warner stayed behind with his wife and two young daughters to support Candice, well before Australia's final group match with South Africa at Old Trafford.

He is expected to train with the team on Wednesday, with all players enjoying a two-day rest yesterday and today.

David Warner celebrates his hundred against Pakistan
David Warner celebrates his hundred against Pakistan Source: Photosport

"We welcomed our newest member Isla Rose Warner at 10:30pm last night," Warner posted on social media.

"@CandyWarner1 was absolutely amazing. Mum and Bub are doing very well and her big sisters are over the moon. #ProudDad"

Warner has spoken in the past week of how the couple's difficult 15 months had changed his outlook in his time away from cricket.

The pair suffered the pain of two separate miscarriages during Warner's 12-month ban, before falling pregnant again late last year.

"Yeah definitely (gives it all perspective)," Warner said last week.

"It was unfortunate we had the two miscarriages during that time and we would have had one (baby) before this.

"The stats are there, one in four I think it is."

Warner's availability ahead of the finals will be crucial for Australia, given he is the tournament's leading run-scorer with 516 at an average of 73.71.

David and Candice Warner with their two young daughters welcome newborn Isla.
David and Candice Warner with their two young daughters welcome newborn Isla. Source: Candice Warner / Instagram
