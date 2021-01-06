After stellar Test, humble Kyle Jamieson insists he's still Black Caps' 'fourth prong'

Kyle Jamieson insists he is very much the "fourth prong" in New Zealand's formidable pace attack after his 11-wicket match haul fired the hosts to a series-sweeping victory in the second test against Pakistan.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Playing his sixth test, the towering 6 foot 8 inch (2.03 metre) fast bowler claimed his second five-wicket haul of the match to help New Zealand triumph by an innings and 176 runs inside four days in Christchurch.

"We've got the four-prong attack and I consider myself very much the fourth prong," the 26-year-old said after collecting the player-of-the-match award at Hagley Oval.

"I just try and sit back and learn what these world class guys have done for many years," he said, referring to senior pace colleagues Trent Boult, Tim Southee and Matt Henry.

Among New Zealand bowlers, only pace great Sir Richard Hadlee and former skipper Daniel Vettori have posted better test bowling figures than Jamieson's 11-117 at Hagley Oval.

"I guess those two guys have been great for New Zealand cricket and to have my name somewhere along those guys is special," Jamieson said.

"It's nice to be in and around those names but I'm just happy to be part of this group and to help in some small way us winning games. We set out the summer with the goal of winning four tests and just happy to do that."

Jamieson feels he can still get better.

Black Caps' Kyle Jamieson appeals unsuccessfully for a wicket during day two of the second test match in the series between New Zealand and the West Indies at Basin Reserve Source: Getty

"I still think there's quite a bit [of improvement left]. I still feel like I'm a long way off the cricketer I want to be. I'm 12 months into my international career and it's a long process.

"Hopefully I've got another 9-10 years in this group and if that happens there could be a wee bit more to come.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson scored a majestic double hundred, while Henry Nicholls and Daryl Mitchell also struck centuries, but Pakistan's stand-in skipper Mohammad Rizwan said Jamieson hurt them the most.

"They played very well - their skipper and Nicholls and Mitchell - but I think the biggest difference between (the two teams) was Jamieson. The way he bowled made a big difference."

Williamson was also effusive in his praise for the speedster.

"Kyle is a special cricketer. His contributions since he came on to the international scene have been immense and gone a long way to take this team forward and complement that bowling attack that's been performing for such a long time."

"Kyle is extremely good at bat and ball, a very, very special talent. I think if he continues to - and I'm sure he will, he's got a great head on his shoulders - bring that great attitude that he has… things have come very thick and fast for Kyle, which is a really enjoyable part of the game, but also something that he's learning a bit about as well and learning about himself.