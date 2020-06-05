After 10-year journey, White Fern wicketkeeper relishes earning first NZC contract

There’s something to be said for finding silver linings, and cricketer Nat Dodd is an expert at it.

After first debuting for the White Ferns 10 years ago, she was finally awarded her first New Zealand Cricket contract earlier this week as one of two new faces in the squad.

Dodd told 1 NEWS she was thankful to finally get an opportunity after a decade of being in and out of the squad.

“I’m really grateful for this opportunity just to see how good I can be,” Dodd said.

“I’ve been drinks girl for a quite a while.”

Her debut as a 17-year-old is a distant memory, although she still remembers it fairly well, she joked.

“[Australian all-rounder] Ellyse Perry was running in to bowl and I was thinking, ‘Wow, I worked so hard for this, this is so cool,'” Dodd said.

“I scored a duck and I was out first ball in the entire game.

“I always knew, ‘Oh, this will be a great story - one day!'”

It's easier to laugh now, having finally received that sought-after phone call but along the way there were plenty of lessons to be had as well.

“You can put your heart and soul into everything and still miss out and you'll still be OK, but also keep working hard and opportunities come your way.”