Afghani teen Qais Ahmad's bowling bamboozles Big Bash opponents, celebrates with forward flip

Source:  AAP

Young Afghani spinner Qais Ahmad has produced a devastating Big Bash League spell for the Hobart Hurricanes as they defended a meagre total to beat the Sydney Sixers.

Qais Ahmad claimed 4-12, including three wickets in four balls, as the Hurricanes defended 130 in the Big Bash. Source: SKY

The 19-year-old claimed 4-12, including three wickets in four balls, he also produced a direct-hit run out and landed a forward flip celebration in the 25-run win.

Chasing just 130 for victory in Alice Springs on Friday, the Sixers lost a staggering 7-13 in 21 balls as Ahmad wreaked havoc before they folded for 104 in the penultimate over.

In the 11th over he bowled Sam Curran with a perfectly pitched leg-break, had Sean Abbott stumped and then bowled leftie Ben Dwarshuis through the gate.

Ahmad earlier ran out opener Daniel Hughes in the first over in a sensational solo performance.

He has now taken 11 wickets in his four games for the Hurricanes, after joining the team as an overseas import at the back-end of last season.

Ahmad had support with the ball from tall quick Riley Meredith, who bowled 15 dot balls in figures of 1-10 off four overs, to help roll Sydney for 104.

The Sixers had a bright start in pursuit of the Hurricanes 9-129, reaching 1-48 in the seventh over.

But it all turned pear-shaped on a slow-and-low pitch where nearly all batsmen struggled.

Young talent Josh Philippe hit 24 but couldn't replicate his efforts from the Sixers' opening win over Perth.

D'Arcy Short earlier top scored for Hobart with 51 after they opted to bat in scorching 40C-plus heat.

Last season's highest run-scorer, Short shared a valuable half-century stand with skipper Ben McDermott, who fell victim to rookie off-spinner Ben Manenti for 15.

Manenti (2-28) had Short caught behind in the 13th over before the Hurricanes fell away towards the end of their innings.

Replacing the unavailable Matthew Wade at opener, youngster Caleb Jewell made just four before holing out to Abbott (3-20).

Sydney picked Lloyd Pope at the expense of veteran Steve O'Keefe but the young legspinner bowled just one over for eight runs.

Cricket
