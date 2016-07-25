TODAY |

Advantage India in race for spot against Black Caps in World Test Championship final

India are just one win away from facing the Black Caps in the World Test Championship final at Lord's in June, after crushing England in their second test.

India's spinners punished the tourists on day four, removing all of England's batsmen for 164 as they fell to a 317-run defeat in Chennai.

"It was a bit strange in the first game playing at home without the crowd. This game the crowd made a massive difference," said India's skipper Virat Kohli.

"Our application with the bat was outstanding. Conditions were challenging for both sides but we showed more application to grit it out. It was a perfect game for us."

The result sees the hosts level the series with England 1-1 and means they just need to win one of the last two Test matches.

Hope is not lost for England, though. Should they claim victory in those final two clashes they'll be the ones to face the Black Caps in the inaugural decider.

And Australia are still a chance, too. They can qualify for the final if the series ends in a draw or if England win the Test series in India 2-1.

