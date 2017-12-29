 

Aces go top of Super Smash table on back of skipper's unbeaten 50 against Volts

Auckland have climbed to the top of the Super Smash domestic Twenty20 cricket table after a seven-wicket win over Otago in Alexandra.

Craig Cachopa batting. Auckland Aces v Canterbury. Ford Trophy One Day Cricket. Wednesday 6 December 2017.

Craig Cachopa batting.

Source: Photosport

Skipper Craig Cachopa scored an unbeaten 52 as the Aces chased down the target of 148 with two overs to spare on Thursday.

The Volts, the only side yet to win this season, put on 147-7 in Alexandra, with opener Hamish Rutherford top-scoring with 51.

Rutherford was caught in the covers when misjudging a delivery from left-arm seamer Ben Lister, who finished with 3-25 from his four overs.

Despite losing an early wicket, Auckland had the chase largely under control, and Cachopa and Robert O'Donnell, with 38 not out, guided them home.

The result gave the Aces a two-point lead over three teams - previous front-runners Canterbury, defending champions Wellington and Northern Districts.

At the Basin Reserve, wicketkeeper Tom Blundell scored a half-century as Wellington beat Canterbury by five wickets.

Canterbury won the toss and chose to bat, but a regular loss of wickets hindered their momentum.

It took a 50-run eighth-wicket partnership between Andrew Ellis (36) and Todd Astle (16) to help them to 138-9.

The Firebirds' reply was built on Blundell's knock of 53 and they got home with nine balls to spare.

