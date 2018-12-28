Aaron Finch insists victory is far from impossible for Australia after India declare at 443-7

Dropped catches and a docile pitch compounded Australia's misery at the MCG, where Aaron Finch insists victory is far from impossible despite India declaring at 7-443 late on day two of the Boxing Day Test.

Australia finished at 0-8 in response.

Marcus Harris copped a thunderous blow to the helmet as he and Finch, having spent 169.4 overs in the field as the temperature hit 37.4 degrees, batted through a tense six-over burst.

"All three results are on the table," Finch told reporters.

"We've very confident we can bat really big, bat well and put India under pressure again.

Aaron Finch. Source: Photosport

"This wicket is deteriorating a lot more than probably what we thought it would. We saw tonight the ball was skidding through, a couple took off."

Cheteshwar Pujara, who spent almost eight hours at the crease during his second ton on tour, suggested the pitch was trickier than the consensus among commentators and pundits.

"To score 200 in a day is a tough task," Pujara said.

"It's very difficult to get used to this pace.

"There's variable bounce ... I had to work really hard to get to 100."

A record 170-run stand between Pujara and Virat Kohli laid the platform for another day of toil for the hosts' star-studded attack.

Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins delivered a combined 93.4 overs in what was the longest innings in a MCG Test since 1983.

"They're tired ... it was a long stint," Finch said.

"The way they rolled up the sleeves and did the hard work was outstanding."

Kohli and Pujara departed, for 76 and 106 respectively, in Thursday's post-lunch session.

The match's narrative, in which India sought to bat time as they slowly pursued a 2-1 series lead, continued until Australia took the third new ball.

Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant attacked late as Kohli ultimately decided against forcing Australia to bowl for a third-consecutive day.

Sharma, given a life on 15 when substitute fielder Peter Siddle put down a sitter, finished 63 not out.

Pant, dropped on 15 by Cummins in the deep during the 159th over, scored 39.

"A bit of fatigue setting in and guys maybe just drifting slightly," Finch said of the missed chances.

Tempers flared late in the day, with Starc fuming after Pant seemingly made a beeline for the bowler while running between the wickets.

''He's f***ing done it again mate! How dumb are ya?" Starc barked.

Kohli received treatment for a sore back shortly before guiding a Starc bouncer straight to Finch at deep third man, but took his customary place in the field later in the day.

"I don't think it's serious," Pujara said of Kohli's injury.

Kohli, subjected to 'you are a wanker' chants from Bay 13, doffed his cap and bowed to Australia's fans.