 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


Aaron Finch honest after first T20 following cut from Australia side: 'I just couldn't hit the middle of the bat'

share

Source:

AAP

He earned plaudits from Australian cricket captain Steve Smith, but Melbourne Renegades skipper Aaron Finch has delivered a brutally critical assessment of his BBL half century against the Sydney Sixers.

A no ball delivery from James Pattinson meant the Sydney Sixers had a free hit to win the game but no one appeared to tell Pattinson's teammates.
Source: SKY

Dropped from the Australian one-day team last weekend, noted boundary hitter Finch tallied just three fours and a six in his 57 at the SCG on Monday night,

Ultimately his match-high knock wasn't enough to win the game as the Sixers reached their target of 171 with three balls left..

A guest TV commentator on Network Ten, Smith said he loved the way Finch had gone about his job.

"It's nice to see him play one of these kind of innings where he's just not going hammer and tongs the whole time," Smith said.

"He's been able to work the ball around nicely and hit the ball into gaps."

However, Finch revealed it was a lack of timing rather than a change of mindset that was responsible for his unusually low boundary count.

"I just couldn't hit the middle of the bat to be honest," Finch said.

"A massive side, one side here, that you had to hit into the gaps and run hard.

"I just couldn't get any rhythm with my batting, I couldn't get any flow."

The loss left Renegades in a gaggle of mid-table teams with a 2-2 record behind the Heat, Sixers and Scorchers.

Finch had no doubt the Renegades next assignment on Saturday at home to Hobart was a must-win game.

"Absolutely," Finch said.

'With how tight it is, you might get in with four wins and a high net run rate, but you need five wins to be competitive."

Finch briefly stepped in as wicketkeeper on Monday and displayed some tidy glovework when regular custodian Peter Nevill was off the ground, after an outfield throw crashed into the peak of his cap and sent it flying..

"I used to do it as a kid, keeping is exciting when you only have a little period to do it," Finch said.

"I knew Nev would be back out there. I've done it a couple of times in Shield games when I've had to do it for a session or two sessions and thats not great fun."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
A no ball delivery from James Pattinson meant the Sydney Sixers had a free hit to win the game but no one appeared to tell Pattinson's teammates.

'The Renegades don't want to go!' No ball call sparks confusing end to Big Bash match as Melbourne refuses defeat

2

World Rugby rebuke English club over George North's head injury

00:30
3
A no ball delivery from James Pattinson meant the Sydney Sixers had a free hit to win the game but no one appeared to tell Pattinson's teammates.

Aaron Finch honest after first T20 following cut from Australia side: 'I just couldn't hit the middle of the bat'

00:55
4
Miami quarterback Matt Moore attempted to scramble from rushing Steelers defenders, but he couldn’t escape Alvin Dupree.

NFL coach arrested after assaulting barman, police officer following playoff win

01:53
5
Khachanov, 20, is ranked 51 and has been recognised by the Men's Tennis Tour as a star of the future.

Young Russian Karen Khachanov destined for tennis greatness

00:30
A local man did his best to try and rescue the animal at St Kilda Beach yesterday.

Watch: Fearless man pulls distressed shark from shallows of Melbourne's St Kilda Beach

Vincent De Robillard's evening at St Kilda turned into a dangerous rescue operation.

01:32
Two years after it was launched, the 'Boroughs' street basketball project has landed in Auckland.

'You almost feel like you're playing in the NBA' - high-tech basketball courts up and running after slow start

Two years after it was launched, the 'Boroughs' street basketball project has landed in Auckland.

00:37
Locations across the country recorded temperature increases in what was the hottest year on record in NZ.

Graphic: The 28 places in NZ that had the warmest year on record in 2016

Locations across the country recorded temperature increases in what was the hottest year on record in NZ.

00:24
The La La Land star gave interviews on the stairs of the awards with wife Chrissy Teigen.

'It's hard work posing' - John Legend and Chrissy Teigen take break from photos, sit on red carpet

The La La Land star gave interviews on the stairs of the awards with wife Chrissy Teigen.

00:30
Footage released by Israeli police shows the immediate aftermath of the attack which saw four people killed.

Watch: Chaotic scenes in aftermath of deadly Palestinian truck attack in Jerusalem

Fifteen others were wounded in what's thought to be an ISIS inspired attack.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ