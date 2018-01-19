Aaron Finch century sees Australia post 270 in second ODI against England

 

Australia have again failed to capitalise on an Aaron Finch century, mustering 9-270 against England in the second one-day international at the Gabba.

The opener's 106 was the backbone of his side's total in Brisbane.
Source: SKY

Finch's controlled 106 - his 10th ODI century - followed his 107 on Sunday at the MCG.

But just like in Melbourne, his ill-timed departure slowed the Australian charge on Friday just as they were preparing to launch.

Debutante Alex Carey (27 off 24) did his best to remedy that with a bright cameo, continuing his form after Wednesday night's maiden Big Bash century. But Chris Woakes cleverly soccered the ball onto the stumps to run him out.

Finch pulled with authority to begin his innings, while deft placement allowed him plenty of twos and a huge six over mid-on had Australia on track for a 300-plus score.

He and David Warner (35) looked in control before Moeen Ali (1-31 from seven) found the left-hander's edge, while Joe Root's unlikely offspin slowed the Australians.

The part-timer took 2-31 from seven overs, dismissing Steve Smith (18) and Travis Head (seven) as the hosts lost momentum.

In-form Mitchell Marsh (36) joined Finch to reinvigorate the innings in an 85-run partnership before history repeated.

Just as they did on Sunday, both men perished in quick succession attempting to lift the run rate, with Marcus Stoinis following them soon after in a collapse of 3-7.

England's trio of spinners were all effective, with Adil Rashid (2-71) again expensive but damaging.

Australia made three changes to the side who lost Sunday's series opener, with sick pair Tim Paine and Josh Hazlewood - who was due to step in for the rested Pat Cummins - replaced by debutantes Carey and Jhye Richardson.

Cameron White was also brought into the side for his first ODI in almost three years, at the expense of legspinner Adam Zampa.

