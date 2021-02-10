16-year-old young gun set for White Ferns debut

Two uncapped players have been named in the New Zealand women's cricket team for the upcoming three one-day internationals against England.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Auckland teenager Fran Jonas and Northern Districts' Brooke Halliday are poised to make their international debuts after being named in a White Ferns squad for the first time.

Jonas, 16, is the fourth-highest wicket taker in national one-day competition, the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield, while Halliday is the second-highest run scorer.

White Ferns coach Bob Carter said he's looking forward to welcoming the newcomers into the environment.

"Brooke and Fran both deserve their call-ups on the back of strong domestic form," Carter said.

"Brooke's done a superb job at the top of the order for the Spirit and offers a point of difference as a left-hander.

"Fran's an exceptional talent who's proven she can foot it with our top players. It's exciting to add a left-arm spinner to our squad and the balance that offers our bowling attack.

"This is a great chance for them to come in and develop their games. We've selected them for a reason and look forward to welcoming them into the group."

Auckland Hearts spinner Fran Jonas bowls against the Central Hinds in a Super Smash clash on January 4 2020. Source: Photosport

The squad also features the return of Canterbury all-rounder Frankie Mackay after she sustained an achilles injury against India in 2019.

"Frankie has once again proven her all-round skills in the domestic game and gets another chance at the international level," Carter said.

"She is a vastly experienced cricketer and will be an asset with both bat and ball."

Suzie Bates (shoulder) and Rosemary Mair (side strain) were not considered for selection due to injury.

The White Ferns will assemble in Christchurch next Wednesday for a training camp ahead of their first ODI against England at Hagley Oval on February 23.

New Zealand ODI squad:

Sophie Devine (Wellington) (captain), Natalie Dodd (Central Districts), Maddy Green (Wellington), Brooke Halliday* (Northern Districts), Hayley Jensen (Otago), Fran Jonas* (Auckland), Amelia Kerr (Wellington), Jess Kerr (Wellington), Frankie Mackay (Canterbury), Katey Martin (Otago), Hannah Rowe (Central Districts), Amy Satterthwaite (Canterbury) (vice-captain) and Lea Tahuhu (Canterbury).