1 NEWS cricket experts dissect Black Caps' first Test: Decent bowling, lack of 'mongrel' and what to do with Jeet Raval

After suffering a humbling 296-run loss with a day to spare in Perth, the Black Caps now have 10 days to regather themselves and find a spark for the Boxing Day Test against Australia in Melbourne.

The big defeat had numerous storylines to it, including injuries to fast bowlers Lockie Ferguson and Josh Hazlewood, the questionable DRS call and the sweltering 40-degree heat.

But the story that peaked 1 NEWS cricket fanatics Guy Heveldt and Kimberlee Downs' interest was the contrast between the performances of the Black Caps' fast bowling and their batting.

Heveldt told TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning there was a sizeable gap in Perth.

"The conditions weren't in New Zealand's favour," Heveldt said.

"It's faster, it's much harder and the Australians are better bowlers than what we've faced recently. But there were technical deficiencies there throughout the entire innings that just make you shudder sometimes watching."

One batsman in particular that has copped plenty of flack for his poor form with the bat is opener Jeet Raval, who once again failed to fire with just two runs from his two innings in Perth.

Downs said she felt for Raval, who is a "really good guy" stuck in a rut.

"I would not be surprised if we didn't see him again for the rest of the series," Downs said.

"I think he probably just needs some time in the domestic cricket to regain a bit of confidence and regain a bit of form because he's just in this awful slump - he hasn't gone past 33 since February."

The pair also discussed whether the Black Caps need to add some "mongrel" to their game and what chances the Black Caps have of a Boxing Day Test victory in Melbourne.