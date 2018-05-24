 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


‘I paid the ultimate price’ - Candice Warner reveals she suffered miscarriage after husband David’s ball tampering incident and blames stress from scandal and abuse copped

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Australian cricketer David Warner’s wife Candice has revealed she suffered a miscarriage after the ball tampering scandal.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 27: David Warner and Candice Falzon walk out at St Vincent's Hospital on November 27, 2014 in Sydney, Australia. Cricket player Phil Hughes has died at the age of 25 due to severe head injuries sustained by a bouncer delivery. Hughes was struck by a bouncer delivery during the Sheffield Shield match between New South Wales and South Australia at the SCG on Tuesday. He was taken to St Vincent's Hospital in a critical condition. (Photo by Joosep Martinson/Getty Images)

David Warner and Candice Falzon

Source: Getty

Warner was suspended from international cricket for 12 months and stripped of the vice-captaincy after masterminding the plot where his fellow Australian opener Cam Bancroft altered the ball with sandpaper during the third Test against the Proteas in South Africa, in March.

Candice told Australian Women's Weekly the stress of the scandal and the abuse she received led to her miscarrying a week after her husband's emotional press conference in Sydney.

"It rocked my very foundation and I paid the ultimate price, losing our baby. I wonder how all those who came after me feel now?" 

"I called Dave to the bathroom and told him I was bleeding. We knew I was miscarrying. We held one another and cried," she said.

"The ordeal from the public humiliations to the ball tampering had taken its toll and, from that moment, we decided nothing will impact our lives like that again."

Candice had found out she was pregnant with the couple’s third child ahead of the Test in Cape Town, where the ball tampering would take place.

"I don't think either of us realised how much we longed for this baby," she said.

Earlier in the tour of South Africa, the Warners had been targeted by fans over Candice's toilet tryst with Sonny Bill Williams in 2008.

She has said previously that she felt like the ball tampering scandal was her fault.

"I feel like it's all my fault and it's killing me - it's absolutely killing me," she said.

"I haven't been much of a support because I've been a wreck. I'm really not well."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1

Blues hooker James Parsons says banned Owen Franks never apologised to him over incident

2
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 27: David Warner and Candice Falzon walk out at St Vincent's Hospital on November 27, 2014 in Sydney, Australia. Cricket player Phil Hughes has died at the age of 25 due to severe head injuries sustained by a bouncer delivery. Hughes was struck by a bouncer delivery during the Sheffield Shield match between New South Wales and South Australia at the SCG on Tuesday. He was taken to St Vincent's Hospital in a critical condition. (Photo by Joosep Martinson/Getty Images)

‘I paid the ultimate price’ - Candice Warner reveals she suffered miscarriage after husband David’s ball tampering incident and blames stress from scandal and abuse copped

03:13
3
Black Fern Charmaine Smith says the country’s leading female players had to be realistic when it comes to full professional rugby.

Black Ferns contracts 'a step in right direction' for fully pro female rugby

4

Corey Webster returns to Breakers on a three-year deal

5
FILE - In this Oct. 29, 2017, file photo, Houston Texans players kneel and stand during the singing of the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, in Seattle. NFL owners have approved a new policy aimed at addressing the firestorm over national anthem protests, permitting players to stay in the locker room during the "The Star-Spangled Banner" but requiring them to stand if they come to the field. The decision was announced Wednesday, May 23, 2018, by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell during the league's spring meeting in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

NFL teams will be fined if their players don't stand for the national anthem

00:36
Trevor Mallard asked "for how long?", then moved onto the next question during Question Time.

Most watched video: 'Nah, I'm leaving' – exasperated Paula Bennett ditches Parliament after spat with Speaker Mallard

The National Party deputy got fed-up with the Speaker and decided to leave the House rather than continue to debate.


Auckland police officer should not have tasered man in the back, IPCA finds

The man who was tasered suffered facial injuries and was knocked unconscious when he fell to the ground after tasering.

Snow in central Otago.

Photos: Snow-hit Kiwis share their breathtaking photos of picturesque (and freezing) Central Otago on social media

The big chill this week is forecast to continue.


04:44
That’s in response to health experts who say banning cigarettes is the only way NZ will reach the smoke free by 2025 goal.

Smokefree activist says a ban on cigarettes would be premature: 'You make criminals of people previously addicted'

The government's goal is to make NZ smoke free by 2025.


00:51
Snow and ice has forced the closure of the Desert Rd and the Crown Range road.

Watch: Snow transforms parts of deep south into night-time winter wonderland as big chill hits the country

TVNZ1 Breakfast viewers have sent in photos of the snow falling where they are.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 