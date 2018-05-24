‘I paid the ultimate price’ - Candice Warner reveals she suffered miscarriage after husband David’s ball tampering incident and blames stress from scandal and abuse copped

Australian cricketer David Warner’s wife Candice has revealed she suffered a miscarriage after the ball tampering scandal.

David Warner and Candice Falzon Source: Getty

Warner was suspended from international cricket for 12 months and stripped of the vice-captaincy after masterminding the plot where his fellow Australian opener Cam Bancroft altered the ball with sandpaper during the third Test against the Proteas in South Africa, in March.

Candice told Australian Women's Weekly the stress of the scandal and the abuse she received led to her miscarrying a week after her husband's emotional press conference in Sydney.

"It rocked my very foundation and I paid the ultimate price, losing our baby. I wonder how all those who came after me feel now?"

"I called Dave to the bathroom and told him I was bleeding. We knew I was miscarrying. We held one another and cried," she said.

"The ordeal from the public humiliations to the ball tampering had taken its toll and, from that moment, we decided nothing will impact our lives like that again."

Candice had found out she was pregnant with the couple’s third child ahead of the Test in Cape Town, where the ball tampering would take place.

"I don't think either of us realised how much we longed for this baby," she said.

Earlier in the tour of South Africa, the Warners had been targeted by fans over Candice's toilet tryst with Sonny Bill Williams in 2008.

She has said previously that she felt like the ball tampering scandal was her fault.

"I feel like it's all my fault and it's killing me - it's absolutely killing me," she said.