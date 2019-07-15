TODAY |

‘The most hated father in NZ’ - Ben Stokes' dad copping jokes from Christchurch workmates

Ben Stokes’ father Ged has joked that he’s the most hated father in New Zealand after his son’s match-winning hand for England in the unforgettable Cricket World Cup final win over New Zealand.

Ged and Deb Stokes watched the final from their home in Christchurch as their son won the man-of-the-match award after delivering England its first World Cup title with a knock of 84 off 98 balls.

“When we were watching it, it’s an incredible feeling having your son out there doing what he does and then getting right down to the last ball, so we probably got the best of both worlds as I see it,” Ged, who played one match for the Kiwis rugby league team, told 1 NEWS.

1 NEWS Sports reporter Guy Heveldt goes behind the scenes with devastated NZ fans after their defeat by England in the Wold Cup final Source: 1 NEWS

“I would say that it was already in the annals of folklore as the best game of one-day cricket ever played, has to be.”

Mrs Stokes said she was overcome at the end of the game.

“At the end of the game I cried my eyes out,” she said. “I was really disappointed for the Black Caps because they had given so much as well, it would have been great if it could have been a draw.”

The former All Black said England took their opportunities well on the way to their first world title. Source: 1 NEWS

In the last over, with England needing nine off the last three balls, Martin Guptill prevented a boundary but his throw for an attempted run out hit Stokes' bat and deflected to the boundary, adding six runs in all to England's total.

“I think I'll be apologising to them for the rest of my life (for those overthrows),” Stokes said after the match.

The Stokes family told 1 NEWS they were so grateful for the support from people around Christchurch but there been one or two tongue-in-cheek comments.

The Black Caps missed out on a world title by a metre but their clash with England will go down as a an all-time classic. Source: SKY

“I had one or two say I was the most hated father in New Zealand at the moment but that was tongue in cheek, or I hope it was anyway,” Ged said.

