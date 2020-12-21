Cricket, rugby and sailing events hit by alert level changes

Professional sport teams around New Zealand are having to make changes as Covid-19 alert levels move.

Source: 1 NEWS

Following the change to New Zealand's alert levels the Black Caps and White Ferns games against Australia and England respectively, have been impacted.

The double-headers on 3 March in Wellington will go ahead without crowds.

The double-headers scheduled for Auckland on 5 March will now move to Wellington, also without crowds.

However, the double-headers scheduled for Tauranga on 7 March will go ahead and New Zealand Cricket will wait for Government advice on if crowds can attend.

NZC said all ticket holders will receive full refunds.

The America's Cup sailing between Team New Zealand and Luna Rossa on the Waitemata Harbour scheduled to start on 6 March is in doubt.

In a Covid-19 update on the regatta's website the event organisers, America's Cup Event Ltd, said it was "reviewing the situation and will be working with the Authorities and relevant agencies over the next few days to work through the implications".

The organisers are expected to make further updates.

The America's Cup Village activations are closed due to Covid-19 Level 3 restrictions.

The Blues Super Rugby Aotearoa side will not return to Auckland on Sunday following their Saturday night win over the Hurricanes.

Coach Leon MacDonald said in consultation with New Zealand Rugby the team needed to find a solution that would keep them in the competition and the players were on board with any necessary move.

"We'll have to find a new home that can house us and give us what we need to train. We'll look at all our options, whether we head to Hamilton or stay in Wellington, I'm not sure yet. We'll look at a place that can become our home for the short term," MacDonald said.

The Blues have a bye in round two of Super Rugby Aotearoa.

The Silver Ferns may also be forced to play their Constellation Cup games against the Australian Diamonds in closed arenas.

The four Test series is set to start on 2 March in Christchurch, followed by another game the following night at the same venue, before the series is scheduled to move to Tauranga on 6 and 7 March.