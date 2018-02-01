 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Commonwealth Games


Video: 'He's playing' - Etene Nanai-Seturo to play at Hamilton Sevens, despite ongoing Warriors dispute

share

Source:

1 NEWS

New Zealand men's Sevens coach Clark Laidlaw is adamant 18-year-old star Etene Nanai-Seturo will play in this weekend's Hamilton Sevens tournament despite the ongoing dramas of a contract dispute with NRL club the Warriors.

Nanai-Seturo made his debut for the All Blacks Sevens last weekend in Sydney, despite the tug-of-war.
Source: 1 NEWS

Laidlaw said Nanai-Seturo is locked in to play his second Sevens tournament, after an impressive debut in Sydney last week.

"Nah, nah he's playing," said Laidlaw.

"His first start he topped our metres which was unbelievable for a guy that played his first ever start."

Nanai- Seturo was training with the Warriors in 2017 and signed a five-year deal as a 15-year-old.

Warriors CEO Cameron George has criticised New Zealand Rugby for lacking respect.

"There has to be respect amongst codes and I believe we are not being shown that right now," George told Radio LIVE.

"There are a number of parties involved in this but at the end of the day, New Zealand Rugby understood the situation of this gentleman, and to simply go name him in that squad, I believe that was disrespectful."

Watch FULL LIVE COVERAGE of the 21st Commonwealth Games free-to-air on TVNZ from April 4, 2018.

Laidlaw said he won't let the drama and outside noise disrupt his preparations with his team for the home tournament.

"We're excited, I know there has been a bit going on in the background, but like I said whatever day it was my job is to coach rugby, his is to play and other people can sort out the behind the scenes things.

"We expect him to get more game time this weekend and to play really well."

ALL BLACKS SEVENS: 1. Scott Curry – co-captain, 2. Tim Mikkelson - co-captain, 3. Teddy Stanaway, 4. Joe Ravouvou, 5. Luke Masirewa, 6. Vilimoni Koroi, 7. Sam Dickson, 8. Caleb Clarke, 9. Regan Ware, 10. Etene Nanai-Seturo, 11. Joe Webber, 12. Sione Molia, 13. Kurt Baker.

Related

Sevens

Commonwealth Games

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:23
1
Nanai-Seturo made his debut for the All Blacks Sevens last weekend in Sydney, despite the tug-of-war.

Video: 'He's playing' - Etene Nanai-Seturo to play at Hamilton Sevens, despite ongoing Warriors dispute

00:44
2
The ICC has called in their anti-corruption unit for a closer look. It’s not hard to see why.

Watch: Match-fixing? Ridiculous and laughable dismissals have ICC investigating UAE T20 clash

01:42
3
Martin Guptill says Australia will still be a tough opponent without pace bowlers Mitch Starc and Josh Hazlewood.

'Can't take anyone lightly' - NZ say Aussies still dangerous without big guns

00:15
4
United hadn't even touched the ball when Christian Eriksen put it in the back of the net.

Man United left utterly baffled as Tottenham score one of the fastest EPL goals in history

5
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 28: Maurice Longbottom of Australia beats Vilimoni Kordi of New Zealand to score in the corner in the quarter final match during day three of the 2018 Sydney Sevens at Allianz Stadium on January 28, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)

NZ Sevens sides get good Commonwealth Games draw

00:21
Sven Martin took this footage in Glenduan, where a four-metre high tide caused carnage.

Nelson and West Coast breathe easier after being hammered by ex-cyclone, precaution still advised

It's been a day of weather-related chaos around New Zealand.


00:48
Jo Randell had no time to save her wedding photos and other belongings as the ocean surged over the seawall and into her home.

'That's all gone' – Nelson woman loses wedding dress, photos in storm surge

Jo Randell had no time to save her wedding photos as the ocean surged into her home.

01:00
Howie Wilson took the vision around Granity, north of Westport.

Raw: Confronting video shows scale of damage on West Coast from ex-cyclone Fehi

Ex-cyclone Fehi has laid waste to much of the coast.


00:30
The beloved venbue may be unsalvageable as it gets hammered by waves in today's brutal storm.

Watch: Storm surge and monster waves smash through famous seaside venues in Nelson

The Boat Shed Cafe has been so badly damaged in the brutal storm it has been forced to close indefinitely.


00:38
The footage taken by 1 NEWS shows just how dangerous today's weather is.

Raw video: Women wiped out by surprise monster ocean surge during Nelson 1 NEWS interview

The footage taken by 1 NEWS shows just how dangerous today's weather is.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 