 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Commonwealth Games


Twin brothers Jake and Zane Robertson late inclusions in NZ team for Commonwealth Games

share

Source:

NZN

World class distance running brothers Jake and Zane Robertson are late additions to the New Zealand team for the Commonwealth Games after apparent about-turns.

New Zealand's Zane Robertson and brother Jake in the Men's 5000 metre final at Hampden Park at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2014. Sunday 27 July 2014. Scotland. Photo: Andrew Cornaga/www.Photosport.co.nz

New Zealand's Zane Robertson and brother Jake in the men's 5000 metre final at Hampden Park at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games in 2014.

Source: Photosport

The African-based twins had both previously indicated they wouldn't be available for the Games on the Gold Coast in April but both were unveiled today, swelling the Kiwi athletics contingent to 18.

They are both entered in the 10,000m while Zane also has the option of contesting the marathon.

The Gold Coast will be the second Commonwealth Games for the 28-year-olds, who both left Hamilton aged 17 to live and train in Kenya.

Zane won a bronze medal in the men's 5000m at the 2014 Glasgow Games while Jake finished ninth after being involved in a fall in the final laps. Jake was also seventh in the 10,000m.

Zane's finest result was his 12th placing in the 10,000m at the Rio Olympics, where he slashed the New Zealand record in 27 minutes 33.67 seconds.

He also holds the national half marathon record of 59:47, a time which was the fourth-fastest ever by a non-African.

Jake most recently won the Houston Half Marathon in January with a winning time of 60:01, the same time that won him the Lisbon Half Marathon 10 months earlier.

Related

Commonwealth Games

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:18
1
Constant Beckerling wasn't afraid to tell it how it was when his Wits team defeated Tuks in the Varsity Cup.

Watch: Passionate South African Varsity rugby skipper delivers unique and hilarious post-match interview


2
New Zealand's Zane Robertson and brother Jake in the Men's 5000 metre final at Hampden Park at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2014. Sunday 27 July 2014. Scotland. Photo: Andrew Cornaga/www.Photosport.co.nz

Twin brothers Jake and Zane Robertson late inclusions in NZ team for Commonwealth Games

04:43
3
Ocean's mum Ameliaranne Ekenasio was announced yesterday as part of the Commonwealth Games team.

Cute baby of returning Silver Fern steals the show on Breakfast as doting mum says she has 'so much more fire' in her belly

4
COPPER MOUNTAIN, CO - DECEMBER 06: Beau-James Wells of New Zealand competes in a qualifying round of the FIS Freeski World Cup 2018 Men's Halfpipe during the Toyota U.S. Grand Prix on December 6, 2017 in Copper Mountain, Colorado. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Freeskier Beau-James Wells named NZ flag bearer at Winter Olympics

5
New Zealand's Michaela Blyde runs in a try against Japan on day one of the World Rugby Women's Sevens Series in Sydney on 26th January, 2018. Photo credit: Mike Lee - KLC fotos for World Rugby

Three new faces included in Black Ferns Sevens contracted squad

04:49
Doctor Lance O’Sullivan says anaphylaxis is a real problem and this could be one solution to make them more accessible

Should Epi Pens, a lifesaving medication, be government subsidised?

Doctor Lance O’Sullivan says anaphylaxis is a real problem and this could be one solution to make them more accessible

Julie Anne Genter and Marama Davidson.

Meet the Green Party co-leader contenders: 10 quick questions with Julie Anne Genter and Marama Davidson

Find out their secret skills, favourite Opposition MP and why they became MPs.


A leading researcher says dental care is being treated like a luxury.

Kiwis in favour of raising age free dental care can be accessed - poll suggests

The 1 NEWS poll asks: "Should Kiwis up to the age of 20 get free dental care?"

04:40
Cancer Society New Zealand's Medical Director Chris Jackson says the study will help in the development of drugs.

'This is a really important study' – food protein found in asparagus linked to spread of cancer

The amino acid is also found in a variety of other foods including poultry, eggs.


01:25
Kevin Shoebridge says winning the supreme award was a great way to cap off a stunning 2017.

'It was a late night!' Team New Zealand celebrates Halberg success in style

Kevin Shoebridge says winning the supreme award was a great way to cap off a stunning 2017.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 