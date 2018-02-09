Twin brothers Jake and Zane Robertson late inclusions in NZ team for Commonwealth Games

World class distance running brothers Jake and Zane Robertson are late additions to the New Zealand team for the Commonwealth Games after apparent about-turns.

New Zealand's Zane Robertson and brother Jake in the men's 5000 metre final at Hampden Park at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games in 2014. Source: Photosport

The African-based twins had both previously indicated they wouldn't be available for the Games on the Gold Coast in April but both were unveiled today, swelling the Kiwi athletics contingent to 18.

They are both entered in the 10,000m while Zane also has the option of contesting the marathon.

The Gold Coast will be the second Commonwealth Games for the 28-year-olds, who both left Hamilton aged 17 to live and train in Kenya.

Zane won a bronze medal in the men's 5000m at the 2014 Glasgow Games while Jake finished ninth after being involved in a fall in the final laps. Jake was also seventh in the 10,000m.

Zane's finest result was his 12th placing in the 10,000m at the Rio Olympics, where he slashed the New Zealand record in 27 minutes 33.67 seconds.

He also holds the national half marathon record of 59:47, a time which was the fourth-fastest ever by a non-African.