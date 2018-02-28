TVNZ's Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games coverage to see two extra channels launched

TVNZ's Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games coverage will allow viewers to watch the action across multiple channels and platforms, including two channels being launched especially for the Games.

Toni Street will anchor TVNZ 1's primetime coverage of Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games. Source: 1 NEWS

TVNZ has today announced its coverage of the Games from April 4 to 15 when athletes from 70 nations and territories will descend on the Gold Coast to compete in 18 sports and seven para sports.

Chief Executive Kevin Kenrick says TVNZ will deliver unprecedented coverage and viewing choice served across TV, mobile and connected devices.

TVNZ 1 and DUKE will be fully focused on the Gold Coast event and TVNZ will launch two additional channels, Games Extra and Games Online, providing viewers wall to wall coverage around the clock.

"Follow the Games anywhere, anytime with our live coverage, replays and highlights available across TV and streamed online. This will be the most extensive coverage of a Commonwealth Games that New Zealand’s ever seen," Mr Kenrick said.

"We’ve brought together a talented team of presenters and commentators to front our coverage, including Toni Street, Jeremy Wells together with some of the guys from the Alternative Commentary Collective, and Hayley Holt.

"On the ground, our experienced 1 NEWS sports reporters will cover all the action from the Gold Coast across multiple platforms."

TVNZ will be extending its coverage outdoors and into shopping malls, with digital media screens showing live action in Christchurch, Wellington, Palmerston North, Hamilton and Auckland.

TVNZ 1's coverage will focus on the New Zealand athletes and deliver viewers the big moments live from the Gold Coast.

Toni Street will anchor 1's primetime coverage from TVNZ's Auckland studios.

Earlier in the day, 1 NEWS' Chris Chang will present the morning coverage and Melissa Stokes will take viewers through the afternoon’s events.

Toni Street, Peter Williams and Jenny May Clarkson will present TVNZ 1’s live coverage of the Opening Ceremony from 9.30pm on 4 April, setting the scene for the world-class sporting competition to follow.

TVNZ's roster of experienced and expert sports personalities will provide viewers with insight and analysis of the Gold Coast competition and TVNZ will also draw on the international commentary team provided by the event's host broadcaster.

TVNZ DUKE will be on air 24 hours a day with live and delayed coverage of full events, kicking off with the Opening Ceremony presented by Jeremy Wells, Matt Heath and Mike Lane of the Alternative Commentary Collective.

Pop up channel Games Extra will be available on Freeview 14 and SKY 59 for the duration of Games with live and delayed sessions from 7am to 1am daily.

TVNZ 1 +1 will take a break from 4-15 April as TVNZ will direct the channel's technical resource to pop up channel Games Extra.

Online only channel TVNZ Games Online will stream live and delayed event sessions in HD from 7am to 1am daily.

TVNZ’s online Commonwealth Games hub - tvnz.co.nz/commgames - will bring together TVNZ's full event coverage in one place.

Re: will profile athletes and share coverage of key Games moments that are most relevant to young New Zealanders. Re:’s news content is distributed on its Facebook, Instagram and SnapChat channels.